Conditions would need to be right, space crunch not dire enough to use hybrid model: SD73

Photo: Castanet SD73 said an online and in-class hybrid learning model isn't currently being eyed to tackle space pressures.

The Kamloops-Thompson School District says space pressures aren’t dire enough to implement an online hybrid model, but the district is always looking for answers for its overburdened southwest sector.

The Surrey School District is piloting a hybrid model in a select number of volunteer classes in grades 10 through 12, combining online and in-class learning.

Speaking with reporters last week, SD73 superintendent Mike McKay said a hybrid model in SD73 isn’t currently in the cards for local schools.

“We're not in the position where we have to say we're going to be immediately implementing any of those dramatic measures,” he said.

Enrolment in SD73 is projected to plateau but more capacity is needed in high schools as an influx of students head into their secondary years.

McKay said watching other school districts attempt to find fixes to their space pressures allows SD73 to learn and refine approaches they see elsewhere, but the conditions would need to be right if they are to be implemented.

“I think that it would be foolish to dismiss anything and say we would never do that here, because the conditions will determine what we have to do,” he said.

“What we do is analyze the space we’ve got, analyze the programs we’ve got, analyze the opportunities for some hybrid learning if that is the direction the district needs to go.”

'We’re not there yet'

SD73 board chair Heather Grieve said the district is seeing pressures mount in both elementary and secondary schools in specific areas, but it’s not comparable to the space crunch in Surrey.

"It’s an unsustainable situation that they’re in, and we’re not there yet,” she said.

Grieve said the board is looking into what options are available to mitigate the crunch, including alternatives to capital builds like modular expansions.

Work has begun at Pacific Way Elementary to determine the feasibility of using prefabricated additions to ease overcrowding, additions the district boasted are faster to obtain than new schools and more flexible than portables.

“I think there's always conversations that we need to continue to have and be open to new opportunities and finding out whether or not we meet the criteria to get in on some of the opportunities that are being offered within the province,” Grieve said.

An Aberdeen secondary school that would lessen pressures on the overburdened southwest sector is SD73’s top capital priority, and the district received provincial funding approval to buy land for the new high school last year.

The purchase is still in progress and construction will require further funding support from the ministry. The ministry didn’t support any of SD73’s major capital submissions this year.