Good vibes at fourth annual Special Olympics Charity Softball Game on McArthur Island

Photo: Michael Potestio This batter has her eye right on the ball as she looks to get the hit. Click here to view gallery Photo: Michael Potestio Photo: Michael Potestio Photo: Michael Potestio There was plenty of cheers from a raucous crowd for both sides out on the baseball diamond at Norbrock Stadium Saturday for the fourth annual Kamloops Special Olympics Charity Softball Game.

The Kamloops Special Olympics Softball Team, dubbed the Kamloops Coyotes, faced off against a first responders team made up of police, firefighters and bylaw officers who were looking to end a three-year losing streak.

Admission was by donation for the annual charity game and funds raised will go toward local Special Olympics projects.