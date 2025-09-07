274214
280753
Kamloops News  

Good vibes at fourth annual Special Olympics Charity Softball Game on McArthur Island

A good time for all

- | Story: 570909

The Kamloops Special Olympics Softball Team, dubbed the Kamloops Coyotes, faced off against a first responders team made up of police, firefighters and bylaw officers who were looking to end a three-year losing streak.

Admission was by donation for the annual charity game and funds raised will go toward local Special Olympics projects.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

277897