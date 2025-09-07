Every Child Matters Game played in Kamloops to promote awareness, healing from residential school system

Photo: Orange Jersey Project

The third annual Every Child Matters Game was played at Sandman Centre on Saturday night.

The event featured a number of ex-NHL players such as Jordan Tootoo, Trevor Kidd and Jared Aulin, along with live music will be provided by Evan Fuller, Jordan Hart, Natasha Fisher and K.A.S.P.

The event is organized by the Orange Jersey Project, which said it aims to bring together survivors, families, athletes, leaders and communities in a celebration of Indigenous culture, and in an effort to raise awareness about the intergenerational impacts of Canada’s former residential school system.