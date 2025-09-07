Tourism Kamloops set to unveil three businesses cases to pitch to developers for possible outdoor experiences

Photo: KTW file photo Tourism Kamloops vehicle.

Tourism Kamloops plans to unveil a trio of landmark attraction proposals — the results of its Iconic Landmark Project launched last September.

Waterslides, however, won't be on the list.

Tourism Kamloops CEO Erik Fisher told Castanet Kamloops the organization intends to reveal those three ideas within the next two weeks in what will be a new campaign, dubbed Room to Invest.

“The idea will be very focused on those landmark attractions, releasing those findings and look books that speak to these specific opportunities, and we'll be very much looking to attract interest and investment into Kamloops to to build some of these iconic attractions,” Fisher said.

Last September, the organization launched an expression of interest to hire a consultant to work on the campaign aimed at elevating Kamloops' attractiveness as a destination by identifying and developing iconic experiences to captivate visitors.

Fisher said Tourism Kamloops hired an agency that conducted a multi-month study with various interest groups and a steering committee involved.

“And [they] worked down a list to ultimately define what seems to be the three most compelling business cases for attractions,” Fisher said. “We’re going to be releasing that information here within the next two weeks.”

Fisher said the three proposals involve people being able to immerse themselves in nature and see how easy it is to engage with the outdoors.

He said Tourism Kamloops will shop these soon-to-be revealed ideas to prospective developers.

“[We’re] trying to find people who believe in the opportunity and believe in Kamloops as a strong market for an attraction,” Fisher said.

He noted Kamloops’ fast growing population, the airport, the many highways through town and the municipality working on numerous projects under its Build Kamloops initiative as reasons Tourism Kamloops feels the city is a good place for prospective developers to invest.

Waterslides washed away

The idea of waterslides returning to the Tournament Capital has been a long-discussed project for Kamloops.

Fisher said that while waterslides aren't one of the three attractions that will be revealed, they did look at such a proposal at one point during the project.

“That was definitely one that came down the line as a possibility in some of the final cuts, as we dwindled it down,” he said.

Fisher said the idea was ultimately cut from their proposals because the city is considering new recreational water space as part of its Build Kamloops initiative.

“We felt like that one had a lot of interest and eyeballs on it already,” he said.