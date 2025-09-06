Gur Singh Memorial Golf Tournament sold out quickly, keeps funds going for locals living with brain injury

Photo: Michael Potestio The opening swing at the 22nd annual Gur Singh Memorial Gold Tournament hosted in Sun Rivers on Friday, Sept. 5.

There were 144 golfers who descend on Bighorn Golf and Country Club Friday for the 22nd Gur Singh Memorial Golf Tournament.

Kamloops Brain Injury Association executive director Dave Johnson said registration for the golf tournament, which is capped at 144, sold out weeks ago.

“This is a highly sought-after event,” Johnson told the crowd at the course ahead of the opening tee off.

He told Castanet Kamloops that, after more than two decades, the event continues to raise a “fairly steady” amount of funds year over year for people living with brain injuries.

“We got a lot of great corporate sponsors who help us out,” Johnson said.

Over the years, the events have raised more than $1 million in total.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the KBIA. It was started in 2004 by Dr. Gur Singh, a well-known Kamloops surgeon who died in 2015.

Johnson said that raising the money locally, allows the KBIA to meet local needs.

“What works here in Kamloops might not necessarily work in Vancouver or PG [Prince George],” Johnson said.

Singh’s son, Arjun Singh, told the crowd it’s amazing to see his father’s legacy continue on through the fundraiser 10 years after his passing.

“All of you here are really supporting an amazing group of people, which is people surviving brain injury in the community and the region,” Singh said.

"As a family, we've met a lot of folks over the last 20 odd years in that situation, and it's just an amazing opportunity to actually get to know people [and] to support folks who are trying their best, to live their best lives.”