Two killed in crash on Coquihalla after vehicle drove wrong way on highway

Photo: File photo - BC Highway Patrol Two people were killed in a head-on collision south of Kamloops Friday night.

Two people were killed on the Coquihalla Highway Friday night after a vehicle was driving the wrong way.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at about 9 p.m. near Inks Lake Road, just south of Kamloops, and closed the highway for nine hours.

In a press release Saturday, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of the BC Highway Patrol said police had received calls about a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the Coquihalla, south of Kamloops, just before 9 p.m.

Minutes later, before police could get to the area, a grey Dodge Ram pickup and a white Hyundai Kona hatchback collided head-on.

Two people were killed in the crash and three others were seriously injured.

Police have not said which vehicle was travelling in the wrong direction.

“Police are investigating the possibility that criminal behaviour caused this tragic collision,” said Cpl. McLaughlin.

“We need every available witness who can tell us what the drivers were doing in the minutes and hours leading up to this collision.”

The highway remained closed in both directions through the night, reopening at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Police are asking for any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage of any of the events leading up to the crash to contact BC Highway Patrol – Kamloops at 250-828-3111 and quote file (2100) 2025-3075.