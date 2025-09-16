Kamloops News

INTERNATIONAL IMPACT: Plummeting international enrolment could leave cultural void in community

'Used to be more like home'

Photo: Josh Dawson Some students, event organizers and community members say they are starting to see the cultural diversity in the City of Kamloops change.

The cultural landscape in Kamloops appears to be shifting, with some saying the drop in international students at Thompson Rivers University is becoming apparent.

TRU vice-president international Baihua Chadwick told Castanet Kamloops foreign students came to Kamloops from 110 different countries last year, but that number will be slashed in half as enrolment falls.

Due to policy changes by Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada, estimated on-campus enrolment numbers for the semester that just started have pegged TRU's international headcount at 3,150 students. That's a 26 per cent decrease from fall last year, when international enrolment tallied 4,282 students.

Overall enrolment on TRU's Kamloops campus this fall is expected to be 8,750 students — about 9 per cent less than the fall semester last year.

In June, Chadwick said TRU would be refining its recruitment strategy by expanding into countries less influenced by the policies — specifically exploring markets in Southeast Asia, Central Asia and Latin American.

China, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Nigeria are some of the countries in which she said interest has nose-dived. China and India have been among TRU's most significant sources of international students.

Chadwick told Castanet she expects the diversity of cultures being brought into the Kamloops community to "drastically" reduce as fewer students arrive on campus.

Kamloops Multicultural Society president Ray Dhaliwal said he’s watched multiculturalism in the city grow over the years, much of which he said has come by way of TRU.

He thinks the amount of immigration has affected the number of available jobs and homes, but said international students bring their culture, festivities and celebrations for Kamloops residents to enjoy.

“They do bring some colourful things to the city,” he said.

“The different cultures and different celebrations that each one has, it’s good for the city, it brings people together.”

Dhaliwal said he’s noticed fewer students are attending some of these festivities.

“Kamloops just needs to get out there and support these different cultures, if you want to see what they’re all about,” he said.

Will events feel hit?

Chadwick said TRU’s annual IDays event, a multi-day celebration of multiculturalism hosted on the university’s campus, will likely continue to run at a reduced size.

“It is a huge shame, the teams are already feeling sad about the inevitable change, but we are doing what we can to minimize the change,” she said.

“There are certain things we can still control, so we’re going to do what we can do have some of that culture, education, cultural awareness for our community — because IDays is not just for campus, it’s for the whole community.”

Patti Phillips, marketing director of the North Shore Business Improvement Association and Tapestry Festival organizer, said she doesn’t think the drop in enrolment will make a huge difference for her event, which also aims to promote cultural awareness.

With attendance averaging around 4,000 and continuing to build, she thinks that growth will continue.

“When you come to Tapestry Festival and you see the thousands of people that come from all over the world, very few of them are students," she said. "You don't realize how many of each culture live here until you come to something like that."

While many international students from TRU have helped organize the event, she isn’t expecting to run out of volunteers, either.

Phillips said the festival used to get about 50 to 75 volunteers from TRU World. Organizers had to put a cap on the number of volunteers to keep it manageable.

Former TRU international student advisor Amit Goel is the “driving force” behind Holi celebrations in Kamloops, according to last year’s Kamloops Holi Committee president, and in moving the event off campus in 2019.

Goel told Castanet Kamloops he’s unsure if the drop in international enrolment will impact next year’s festival, because attendance can depend on weather and other events that run concurrently.

“A lot of international students, a lot of international workers are still here — they haven’t left” he said.

“The impact of some of these drops that’s happening this year will be realized, in my opinion, in about three years, four years from now because then there are fewer graduates.”

He said he doesn’t think Indian cultural celebrations will disappear, but he expects the “intensity” and enthusiasm to diminish.

Different worldviews bring benefits

Chadwick said the drop in international enrolment will mean domestic students will also have fewer opportunities to be exposed to different worldviews on campus, unless they have the means of partaking in an exchange program or international field school.

She said being exposed to those worldviews can benefit students when they graduate, and intercultural awareness is one of TRU's institutional learning outcomes that all baccalaureate degree students must achieve.

“For our students when they graduate, if they don't have that worldview, I can tell you, they're not going to be able to compete with other graduates or become the kind of productive citizen or business leaders we train them to be,” she said.

Chadwick said there will be fewer students living with homestay families, as well, and she expects there will be fewer opportunities for high school and elementary aged kids to partake in summer culture or language camps on campus.

Phillips said she thinks events like the Tapestry Festival will still bring people together.

“It’s a feeling — you just get it when you’re there,” she said. “Everybody is just happy and enjoying being together as one and it sounds probably kind of corny, bit it really is true.”

Goel said cultural events hosted in the city can introduce people to new experiences.

“Now we have lot of Africans coming in, now we see lot more African events happening now,” he said. “But I’ve never been to Africa, so this is my opportunity to get the taste of that.”

He said he thinks changes in demographics happen cyclically, and the current drop in enrolment is only temporary. He said he’s seen dips in the number of students coming from Japan, Mexico and Russia, among others.

Bala Vaishnavi completed her post-baccalaureate in tourism management last year and has remained in Kamloops to look for work in her field.

She said the more culturally diverse a community is, the more people can draw from their backgrounds to work together collectively.

"People with different cultures and diversity, when they sit at one table and they talk about the same problem, there are many different perspectives and there are many different solutions that can come from the table," she said.

‘It’s a bit lonely’

TRU Students’ Union international student representative Fariha Noushin said many international students are struggling financially, because of high tuition fees and changing limits to allowable work hours, but also emotionally.

Noushin is a member of the Bangladesh Club on campus, which holds numerous cultural events open to students and Kamloops residents alike. She said many other cultural clubs hold similar events, as well.

“I don’t have anyone here, these people, these friends I have made here, they are my family now,” Noushin said. “If I go to the event, I feel like I’m at home.”

But now she’s beginning to notice the absence of other Bangladeshi students in her classes and fewer international student colleagues when she works shifts at Costco — a change she attributed to restrictions on the number of hours foreign students can now work.

“When I came here two years back it used to be more like home, now I think it's a bit lonely,” Noushin said.

Muhammad Patel with the TRUSU Muslim Students Association said he doesn’t think major change to cultural diversity in the city or campus can be expected just yet.

“I can't say [I’m seeing anything] affected, I think it's the first year where there are less international students, so I'm not sure,” he added.

It’s Riya Patel’s third year studying in Kamloops and she dances with the troupe known as Bombay Beats, which has recently performed at the Overlanders Day festival and the Back to School BBQ at TRU.

She doesn't think cultural groups will disappear completely from Kamloops, but said the decline in enrolment could mean less participation and attendance at events.

"One of the main, important parts of TRU is how they accept the diversity over here, they have IDays and other events," she said,

Patel works at the campus Starbucks and said she’s been noticing fewer international students passing through.

She said she found it less challenging to adjust to Kamloops-life because she was able to connect with other students from the same culture and similar backgrounds, but she's not sure if new international students will have to same experience now.

"For the people who are coming in now, they would not be able to find a lot of people from their cultural backgrounds, it might get difficult from them," she said.

Regardless, she said she's found the Kamloops community to be accepting and inviting.

"It doesn't matter from what cultural background they are, they're still supporting each and every one in Kamloops," Patel said.

"They see the individual as who they are, not from their background, so I really like that about Kamloops."

Community has changed

When she first came to Kamloops in 1993, Chadwick said the city was “pretty vanilla” but international students studying at the university can now be found all over — including many local businesses and stores.

“They’re working there, they’re interacting with our local people, that’s what is going to broaden our people’s view, our community,” she said.

Dhaliwal was born in Kamloops in 1956 and he said he’s seen the city become much more diverse since. He said many new immigrants look to the old guard for guidance and opportunities.

“Back in the day, being of Indian descent, we were one of the very few families that were up here,” he said.

“Now there’s so many different people of different cultures that everybody just seems to meld together.”

