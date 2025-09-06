Coquihalla Highway reopened after serious crash south of Kamloops

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 5 Closed in both directions south of Kamloops due to a vehicle incident

UPDATE: 6:15 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway has been reopened south of Kamloops Saturday morning after a serious crash Friday night closed the highway for more than nine hours.

Police closed the highway at Inks Lake Road in both directions just before 9 p.m. on Friday, following a two-vehicle collision.

The highway remained completely closed until 6 a.m. Saturday, when it was reopened.

This closure came after the Mine Creek wildfire forced the closure of the Coquihalla further south, between Hope and Merritt, for several days last week. Then, a few hours after that closure was lifted, a semi truck fire Friday afternoon caused another highway closure for several hours.

UPDATE: 11:31 p.m.

Mounties say they are investigating the scene of a vehicle crash that has closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions south of Kamloops.

In a news release issued shortly after 11 p.m., police said officers from the Tk'emlups and Kamloops RCMP, along with BC Highway Patrol, were called to a two vehicle collision north of the Inks Lake turn off just before 9 p.m.

"North and southbound lanes of the Coquihalla are currently closed just north of the Inks Lake turn off," RCMP said.

"Motorists are asked to plan an alternate route, as the highway is expected to be closed for a number of hours while the investigation is underway."

Police said an updated will be provided when available.

ORIGINAL: 9:56 p.m.

Highway closures continue to plague to Coquihalla on Friday, with a vehicle crash closing down both lanes on this evening south of Kamloops.

DriveBC said the closure is between Inks Lake Rd and Exit 362: Afton Interchange.

Details on the crash are not known at this time.

The highway just reopened south of Merritt after a semi truck fire closed the road in both directions for several hours.