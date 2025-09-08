BC SPCA Kamloops accepts hundreds of strays each year; owners urged to spay and neuter, microchip cats

The BC SPCA’s Kamloops branch took in hundreds of stray cats last year and is on track to meeting this number in 2025, with only a fraction of these cats ending up being reunited with owners.

Daria Evans, centre manager for the SPCA’s Kamloops and District Community Animal Centre, said as of mid-August 2025, staff had received 132 stray cats.

There were 270 stray cats and kittens that came through the facility doors in 2024.

“Out of those cats, only 47 were redeemed to their owners,” Evans said.

She said while some cats turned into the Kamloops SPCA end up being family pets that tend to wander, there are other cases — particularly in areas where there is less access to services — where people have dumped unwanted animals. She added there are also places in the region where there are feral cat colonies breeding.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the time those cats, even if they are someone's pet, they don't have a microchip, they don't have a tattoo, or if they do, the information is completely out of date, and we can't contact their current owner,” she said.

Evans said cat owners should make sure their pets are microchipped with updated contact information in order to make sure they can be reunited if the animal goes missing.

“It’s absolutely no use if we're calling your phone number from five years ago, trying to find you because your pet is here,” she said.

Consistently across B.C., the SPCA has more cats in care than dogs “by quite a large margin,” Evans said.

She said this is because cats are more likely to wander on their own as opposed to dogs — which are more often brought in right away if seen walking around without a guardian.

Felines are more likely to become “community” pets, and Evans noted the animals also tend to multiply quite quickly if not spayed or neutered.

“We really do encourage people to spay and neuter their cats. …When they're six months old, and then they all start breeding, you can end up with a pretty emergent situation really quickly, we just don't want anyone to be in that position to find out that,” she said.

“As an individual, you can't care for 15 cats by yourself.”

Evans said the biggest action people can take to reduce the amount of strays is to make sure pets are microchipped and outfitted with a collar and a tag.

She encouraged people to use neighbourhood groups on social media dedicated to posting lost and found pets, as often community members are able to reunite animals with their owners without having to come into the shelter.

“If you are missing your pet, get in touch with us right away and we've got a book of lost reports so that any stray animal that does come in, we can compare to those reports and check right away, even if they don't have a microchip,” Evans said.

“The other thing is, just honestly get to know the animals in your neighbourhood. If you're seeing the same cat every day for a week, it might be worth taking a look, does this belong to anybody.”