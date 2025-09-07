No jail for man involved in 'terrifying' Sahali carjacking

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A man who turned his life around after taking part in a brazen Kamloops carjacking that “terrified” the victim has avoided jail.

Ryan Edward Roberts, 34, was sentenced Friday in Kamloops provincial court after earlier pleading guilty to one count of robbery.

On Sept. 6, 2023, the victim, who Castanet is not naming, stopped for gas at the Co-op gas station, 884 Columbia St. West, a little after 4 p.m. She went into the store to buy a drink, then walked out and got back into her SUV.

“When she came back out, she got into her vehicle and two men approached her from the driver’s side,” Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said in court.

“A man holding a knife opened the driver’s side door ... and said, ‘Get out of your car and leave your keys and phone.’"

She complied and the men drove off.

Arrested soon after

Roberts was not the man wielding the knife. His co-accused, Kevin Gordon James, 39, died earlier this year while his charges were still outstanding.

Roberts was described in court as “a follower” in the offence. James was described as holding the knife and driving the stolen vehicle.

Both men were located by police very shortly after the incident. The victim called 911 and provided a description of her vehicle, which was spotted almost immediately by a Mountie making patrols on Highway 1 near the Peterson Creek Bridge.

The stolen Mazda pulled over at Shuswap Road and both men were arrested.

Court heard the robbery had a significant impact on the victim, who said in a victim impact statement that she was forced to relive the incident each time she got into her vehicle.

“She advised me that she’s doing better now,” Drake said. “She’s grateful to hear that this file is concluding.”

Roberts was in the throes of a serious drug addiction at the time of the carjacking. He spent more than a year in jail following his arrest, then moved into a recovery house when he was released on bail late last year.

He is working as a peer mentor for other addicts and recently enrolled in university, where he will study social work. He has also been deemed by a psychologist to be a low risk to reoffend.

“This is a very serious offence,” Drake said.

“Without the extraordinary efforts Mr. Roberts has taken to address his substance dependency, in which his entire criminal record is rooted, the Crown’s position would have been jail — even on a guilty plea.”

'Terrifying' for victim

Kamloops provincial court Judge Chris Balison went along with a joint submission for a conditional sentence order of two years less a day.

“Robbery is always a serious offence, and when a knife is involved, it’s especially grave,” he said, describing the robbery as “terrifying” for the victim.

“You chose to be part of this, and you share responsibility for the fear you put in this woman and how that has affected her."

The first six months of Roberts’ sentence will be served under house arrest. For the entire sentence, he will be prohibited from possessing or consuming drugs or alcohol, and required to complete 40 hours of community service.

He will also be bound by a lifetime firearms prohibition and required to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.