Municipal management data should not form 'conspiracy theory,' Kamloops committee says

Photo: KTW file photo Kamloops city hall.

A Kamloops city council committee says it is comfortable with the number of managers hired by the municipality after examining human resources data.

The presentation to council’s governance and service excellence committee came after some in the community, including Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, have criticized the number of municipal managers employed by the city.

“There's been some narrative from this chair here that we've got too many managers,” said Coun. Bill Sarai, referencing to the mayor’s seat.

Sarai, who heads up the governance committee, asked staff to bring forward the data, including the ratio of management to union staff, to a future council meeting. He said like any other private business, more municipal staff and supervisors are needed to deliver services to residents as the community grows.

“We are going to have more managers and exempt supervisory staff to manage our workers,” he said.

“That should not be a case of a conspiracy theory.”

Nineteen more managers

During the committee meeting Thursday, Jennifer Howatt, City of Kamloops human resources and safety director, said there has been a net increase of 19.5 management positions over the past five years.

This includes exempt staff — managers who authorize use of company resources and oversee project budgets but may not have direct reports — and non-exempt staff, who also supervise, schedule and train others. Exempt staff can also include professionals like engineers.

In total, the city employed 111.68 management staff in 2020, and 131.18 in 2025.

The decimals are in place as contracts or hiring starts don’t always align neatly with a calendar year.

Staff also noted the SOFI report reflects T4s issued in a year, while the city data counts actual individuals — so the numbers may not precisely align.

Auditor likes staff ratio

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she asked the city’s auditor if there were any concerns around the ratio of union staff to management, noting her question was due to “chatter in the community” that the City of Kamloops is top heavy.

“He was abundantly clear he is very comfortable with the ratios that exist within the City of Kamloops staff,” Neustaeter said.

Howatt said Kamloops’ ratio of union staff to management is compared with other municipalities, and Kamloops’ is about 13 per cent — right in the middle of the 10 to 15 per cent range seen in other cities.

She said the increase in the number of union staff has actually outpaced the growth in the number of management staff hired by the city, although these numbers did not appear in the report requested by council.

Staff said they would bring this data to a future meeting.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly pointed to a previous presentation which noted for the first time in its history, the City of Kamloops is undergoing more than $100 million in capital projects.

O'Reilly said there’s a direct correlation between city growth and the number of required engineers, which are counted in the data as exempt management.

“We will consistently need more engineers, whether that's for just everyday, regular maintenance and asset management as we're upgrading our facilities or pipes in the ground, but also any new facilities that we're building,” he said.