Foul play no longer suspected in death of Kamloops man who vanished last summer

RCMP detectives investigated, and the death of a Kamloops man who went missing last summer is no longer believed to be suspicious.

The body of Michael Scott, 41, was found in the rural Strawberry Hill area on Sept. 20, 2024 — about three weeks after he was last seen alive by family members. B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit then took over the file to investigate whether foul play was involved.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark told Castanet Kamloops the investigative team has determined the case is no longer suspicious. He said the file was sent back to the Tk'emlups RCMP detachment, though he did not say why, and questions about the case to local Mounties have so far gone unanswered.

According to police, Scott was last seen by family during the early morning hours of Sept. 3, 2024, in his blue Dodge Ram pickup truck.

He was reportedly last seen leaving Royal Inland Hospital, and had been struggling with his physical and mental health.

Days later, on Sept. 5, Scott's truck had been driving was located on Lorne Street in the possession of two other people. Police said the vehicle was impounded as part of an impaired driving investigation.

His family filed a missing persons report on Sept. 7, 2024.