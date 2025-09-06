Registration open for conference on diversity, equity co-hosted by City of Kamloops, TteS

Photo: Castanet The Delta Hotel in downtown Kamloops.

Registration is now open for a two-day conference co-hosted by the City of Kamloops and Tk’emlups te Sewepemc about cultural diversity, equity and inclusion.

Rethinking Community: Diverse Community Voices will take place from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Kamloops.

“This two-day conference brings together community leaders, organizations and change makers for bold dialogue on equity, diversion, inclusion, cultural safety and reconciliation,” said a city news release.

A keynote address will be given by Dr. James Makokis, a two-spirit Nehiyo family physician and winner of Amazing Race Canada. The conference will also feature Rohene Bouajram, an award-winning educator and leadership coach.

Attendees can expect breakout sessions exploring reconciliation in the workplace, systemic racism, technology and bias, inclusive cultures and community-led solutions.

For more information, or to register, click here.