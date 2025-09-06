Former NHLers set to take to Sandman Centre ice for Orange Jersey Game

Photo: Orange Jersey Project Players take a ceremonial face off before last year's Orange Jersey Game at Sandman Centre.

A number of former NHLers will be suiting up at Sandman Centre on Saturday night for the third-annual Orange Jersey Game, aimed at promoting reconciliation through hockey.

Jordan Tootoo, Trevor Kidd and Jared Aulin are expected to be among the players present — either on the ice or signing autographs. Also on hand will be a number of Shoresy cast members.

Live music will be provided by Evan Fuller, Jordan Hart, Natasha Fisher and K.A.S.P.

“We are incredibly excited about the third annual Every Child Matters hockey game,” said Jeremy Boston, director of the Orange Jersey Project.

“The overwhelming support from our community and sponsors in past years has been a testament to the importance of this event.”

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m., and tickets are still available.

The Orange Jersey Game started in Williams Lake in 2023 before moving to Kamloops last year.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.