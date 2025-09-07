Rayleigh cricket pitch will temporarily close as sports field undergoes facelift

Photo: Kristen Holliday The fields at Rae-Mor Park in Rayleigh.

A cricket pitch at Rae-Mor Park in Rayleigh will be closed through the fall and winter as the City of Kamloops installs new turf.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said crews will be working this fall to level parts of the sports field and install new turf at the park, located at 113 Arab Run Rd.

“Work will wrap up by the end of September, but the fields will remain closed until spring to ensure the turf takes root properly,” the post reads.

The city said the cricket pitch will need to rest, but park-goers can still enjoy the two ball diamonds and tennis court, pump track and skate park, as well as the dog-friendly spaces.