Mini rink rising in former McArthur Island Curling Club space

Photo: Kristen Holliday The mini rink at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre is being constructed in a former curling facility.

A mini ice rink being built at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre is taking shape.

The rink is being constructed in a space vacated by the McArthur Island Curling Club, which shuttered in March after 60 years.

Dasher boards and netting have been set up around the oval surface, as well as a small set of bleachers. The conversion project also involves upgrades to the facility’s refrigeration system, and the installation of rubber mats around the non-playing area.

In a May news release announcing the project, Sherri Holmes, the city’s sport, recreation and wellness manger, said the demand for ice time has been increasing.

“The mini skating rink is an opportunity to expand our capacity for ice sports and to work towards fulfilling the demand while the multiplex is being developed.”

The City of Kamloops said the mini rink will allow U-7 and U-9 teams to use a smaller ice surface for games and practices, and will offer opportunities for more public and club skating.

The new space is intended to free up more ice time for older age groups at full-size rinks.

The conversion is being paid for with Build Kamloops cash already set aside for a planned arena multiplex in Dufferin.

It is projected to generate about $100,000 in additional revenue per season.