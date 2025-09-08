City of Kamloops aims for time, cost savings with in-house waste cart pickup app

Photo: KTW file photo A City of Kamloops truck tips a recycling bin for collection.

City of Kamloops staff are testing a new app they say could help reduce staff time — and tens of thousands of dollars — spent investigating reports that collection trucks have missed picking up residential waste carts.

Greg Wightman, the city’s utility and environmental services manager, said the app will be rolled out soon for staff to test it out.

He told council’s governance and service excellence committee on Thursday that if the app proves successful, it will reduce the annual 1,200 hours of staff time — a cost of about $50,000 — spent dealing with calls alleging missed cart collection.

In addition, if the in-house app works, the city won't need to find external solutions to this issue. A radio tag and reader system used by other municipalities could cost $750,000 to implement in Kamloops.

“Why do we have concerns with missed cart collection? It is the number one largest call that we get in Civic Operations,” Wightman said. “We get a lot of calls to civic ops, but this is the most frequent.”

He said 35 per cent of all inquiries to the division call centre are from people who think the collection truck has missed picking up their carts. In 2024, there were more than 2,400 such calls, and more than 1,000 have been recorded so far this year.

“Often, what we do determine is that the residents did not have their carts out in time for the collection. It’s got to be out by seven o’clock,” Wightman said.

“But we have no method or technology to record when carts are not placed curbside. So often, it’s recollection of the driver, and leveraging GPS and things like that.”

He said this type of complaint is made, staff must record it and investigate. If it was determined the city was at fault and missed a cart, a waste collection truck must be dispatched to that address.

Although this type of call is most frequent for Civic Operations, Wightman noted the amount of alleged missed cart reports represents a small fraction — 0.07 per cent — of the amount of waste pickups each year, with more than 2.8 million carts collected annually.

Manual input required

The in-house app will appear on vehicle-mounted iPads used by drivers.

As the truck pulls up to an address, drivers will record whether the carts were collected or not. They won’t be able to complete a route if they haven’t input data for each property.

If this proves to be too much work the system will change to only recording exceptions, such as noting addresses that haven't put out carts, or identifying carts that aren’t collected for a specific reason.

The information will be made available for the Civic Operations call centre to share with residents who ask about collections.

Wightman said it’s not an ideal situation, but it comes at no cost.

"It is a little bit onerous on the drivers. We've got to see how much of an issue that is going to be, so we're going to trial this and see if it works,” he said.

“But again, for something that was going to cost $750,000 versus something that's free that we believe will be effective, we're going to give this a try.”

Coun. Bill Sarai asked if the extra duty will be too much for drivers and possibly lead to overtime. Wightman said it will slow down collections, but they aren't intending for any overtime work. Feedback from staff will be collected as the app rolls out.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter commended staff for coming up with a creative solution, saying she recognized the “pain” of an extra step, but it could make a significant difference.

“Our proactive thanks to those members of staff who are adding one more check box to their daily tasks. We appreciate it, and thanks for your innovative thinking on this as well,” she said.