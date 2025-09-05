Kamloops RCMP say police have now left the scene after a raid along Fleetwood Avenue

Photo: Michael Potestio Police could be seen executing a search warrant in the 2300-block of Fleetwood Avenue in Brocklehurst on Friday morning.

UPDATE: 4:08 p.m.

Police told Castanet they have now cleared the scene of a high-risk search warrant executed at a Fleetwood Avenue home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL: 11:42 a.m.

Kamloops Mounties are back in a familiar place on Friday morning, executing a high-risk search warrant on the same Brocklehurst block as they did last week.

According to police, the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team was part of a raid that started at about 10:15 a.m. on Friday at a home in the 2300-block of Fleetwood Avenue.

“While details related to the operation are not available for release at this time, the public is asked to avoid the area until officers have cleared the scene,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Darren Durnin said in a news release.

“As a precaution, schools in the area have been notified.”

The same block of Fleetwood Avenue was swarmed by Mounties on the morning of Aug. 28. It’s not known whether the home targeted was the same, or whether the two warrants are related.

Do you know what’s happening on Fleetwood Avenue? Share pictures, video or tips — email [email protected] or call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.