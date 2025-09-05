Winless Kamloops Broncos prepare for tough road test against Rebels

Photo: Kamloops Broncos The Kamloops Broncos and Westshore Rebels at Hillside Stadium in July 2024.

It will be another hard-fought battle this weekend for the Kamloops Broncos, who are currently looking down the barrel of the Westshore Rebels.

It’s the only game scheduled against the Rebels this season for the Broncos, who are coming off a 70-3 shellacking from the Okanagan Sun and still looking for their first win.

The Rebels enter the game with a 5-1 record on the season, and the Broncos are gearing up for another challenge.

“This will be another tough road test for us,” said Broncos head coach Braden Vankoughnett.

“Our quarterback is really starting to find his stride, and the defence has been working hard to limit scoring opportunities. We’re looking forward to competing hard against a strong Rebels team.”

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday at Langford’s Starlight Stadium.

Broncos fans can join supporters at Fox N Hounds Pub in Sahali Mall for all away games.