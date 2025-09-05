Sun Peaks saw uptick in mountain biking and golfing amidst strong summer season

Photo: Tourism Sun Peaks A mountain biker rides a trail at Sun Peaks.

Sun Peaks Resort experienced a strong summer in terms of visitors, with upticks in the number of people mountain biking and golfing — a season bolstered by great weather and minimal wildfire smoke.

Meanwhile, though there were a bit more people visiting for the summer season, that hasn't translated into a jump in spending in the village.

The summer season runs from June until the end of September and, in 2025, the resort has seen an rise in the number of visitors coming in for recreational sports.

“We had a really strong summer,” director of communications Christina Antoniak told Castanet Kamloops.

As of the end of the Labour Day long weekend, Sun Peaks boasts a 12 per cent increase over last year in people accessing its bike park, while the number of hikers remained relatively the same.

Antoniak said it’s great to see the increase in mountain biking, because those numbers plateaued in recent years. She attributed the growth to a pair of high profile mountain bike events held at Sun Peaks this summer, bringing in 350 riders to the village.

She said the resort has invested heavily in its bike trail infrastructure over the past few years and that now appears to be paying off as the bike park is making a name for itself.

The number of golfers was also up, by about 13 per cent, Antoniak said, adding she's not sure what that's attributable to.

“We can't pinpoint why we're seeing the growth on the golf course like that, but we're very happy to see more people coming through to experience our resort golf course,” she said.

Decent weather a boon

Antoniak said the weather and clear skies helped bolster tourism numbers at Sun Peaks this summer.

“I think it did because, from a tourism perspective, when there's a lot of smoke in a region, people tend to stay away from that region,” Antoniak said.

“Even locals in that area, they're staying really close to home or not traveling because you just don't know what the fire activity is going to do. There's a bit of fear — do I even go visit somewhere that's even nearby, because there's wildfire activity that could change and I could be forced to come home.”

Sun Peaks is open for the summer until Sept. 28. Ski season starts Nov. 22.

Spending was flat

As for the amount of spending at Sun Peaks this summer, Antoniak said there was “relatively flat” overall visitor spending on items such as food and beverage, rentals and retail in the resort.

She said overall tourist spending within the village of Sun Peaks and spending per visitor, is hard to gauge as a majority of retail and restaurant outlets are independently owned and operated.

But among those that the resort owns, there’s been slight growth in restaurant spending year-over-year, but not more customers, due to the cost of goods and subsequent pricing increases.

Sun Peaks, meanwhile has been flat or slightly down in retail and rental equipment sales — a carryover trend from the winter.

“Despite seeing increases in overall visits to the bike park, and ski visitation in winter, people are spending less once they’re here,” she said.

“Discretionary spending is certainly down. Those who are choosing to still spend discretionary income on outdoor recreation and resort holidays, are spending less while they’re in the destination. For example, they’re still dining out, but not as frequently as they would have previous, and many are choosing not to upgrade their bike accessories.”