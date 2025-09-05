Kamloops council committee seeks review of select municipal projects

Photo: KTW file photo A sign directs visitors to council chambers in Kamloops city hall.

A Kamloops council committee has recommended a review of a selection of projects completed under an innovative procurement process adopted by the city a number of years ago.

During its Thursday meeting, the governance and service excellence committee unanimously adopted a motion put forward by Coun. Katie Neustaeter directing staff to start the review process. The motion must be put to council for final approval at a later meeting.

While introducing her motion, Neustaeter noted Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson had earlier this summer called for a wide-ranging forensic audit of management practices, city services and capital projects.

Hamer-Jackson’s motion was panned as being poorly presented, much too broad in scope, and written by “henchmen” whose sole aim was to tear down city hall.

Neustaeter said while this motion as a whole was untenable — with an audit of that scope having the potential to cost “many millions of dollars” — councillors saw merit in some suggestions, with the governance committee already making progress on some of this work.

"We wanted a better way to find the same outcomes that could be done internally, in good faith with staff, that are really looking at building up practices,” Neustaeter said.

Neustaeter’s motion directs staff to bring forward three master service agreement examples, chosen with support of an external expert, for review. The review would focus on ensuring cost controls are in place, the best value is prioritized, and the projects are delivered as expected.

Master service agreements have used by the city since 2018 as a new approach to procurement and project delivery.

In a report prepared for an April committee meeting, staff said the City of Kamloops was a frontrunner in moving away from the traditional low-bid tendering model used by others in the public sector. The city has since been joined by other municipalities who have adopted this approach.

The city found there were many disadvantages to using the low-bid tender model, which prioritizes low cost over all other metrics, with the report noting the lowest price doesn’t guarantee best value.

Meanwhile, under a master service agreement, contractors are involved early in the process which the City of Kamloops says improves cost and work schedule reliability.

Neustaeter said this seems to be working on many levels, but there could be opportunities to improve the process.

David Hallinan, the city’s corporate services director, said city staff have already been on this track for a number of months and have engaged with a third-party vendor to start the process.

“We're in the midst right now of coordinating time with them to determine the selection of the three projects that we were going to be going forward with,” Hallinan said, adding this information will be brought back to the committee for feedback.