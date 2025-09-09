New TRU president will put senate agendas back in hands of public, reporters

Photo: Josh Dawson Full agenda packages for TRU's senate meetings will once again be available to the public a week in advance.

A controversial protocol implemented by the former president of Thompson Rivers University in an effort to keep information about the public institution out of the hands of Castanet reporters has been overturned by his successor — and she didn't have to think very long about it.

The new protocol was introduced by former TRU president Brett Fairbairn last year in response to Castanet Kamloops’ coverage of the university.

At the time, Fairbairn said reports in agenda packages were found to be a “convenient way to obtain quotable information” and reporters weren’t the intended audience. He said the resulting news stories were ”disrespectful" toward TRU senators and detracted from the "gravitas and the dignity" of a governing body.

The shift meant bare-bones agendas were published a week in advance of TRU’s board of governors and senate meetings, but full agenda packages — with supporting material and reports — were hidden from the public and reporters until a few hours before a meeting.

Speaking with Castanet, new TRU president Dr. Airini said the first decision she made when moving into the role as chair of senate was to make full agenda packages available a week in advance of meetings once again.

“I believe the senate meeting is of major importance to the university, and making sure that senate is best positioned to make fully informed decisions and that we are transparent with our wider community seems very important to me,” she said.

“I’ve heard very good feedback from the announcement about the change as well — and it is important, I think, to start somewhere in a good way.”

As chair of TRU's senate, Airini has the authority to reinstate senate agendas, but not those for board meetings. A decision on that will be made by members of the university's board of governors.

‘The right thing to do’

Kamloops Coun. Dale Bass, who worked for decades as a reporter before entering municipal politics, expressed concerns about the decision to keep information from agendas hidden when it was announced last year, including at a city council meeting.

She said the reversal was “simply the right thing to do.”

“I’m glad that they realized what they did last year was wrong and certainly impacted any transparency and accountability from them,” Bass said.

“It’s a large institution, it gets a lot of money, it has a large impact on the city — and they have an obligation to be transparent.”

Airini said there will be times when meetings will be held in-camera.

“But we want to be as open as possible, and then to work our way through these important decision areas that come to senate,” she said.

Major shift in tone

Senate meetings will continue to be open to the public and live-streamed, which Airini said is part of the university’s “commitment to open governance.”

"So we'll see what comes up and what we learn as we go through my being the chair," she said.

She said the first 10 minutes of senate meetings will be dedicated to learning about Robert's Rules of Order, and summary sheets of how decisions and processes operate within those rules will be provided as well.

“This is to help build our shared understanding of due process within the meeting so that we can have as many active voices as possible coming into the meeting,” Airini said.

“I’m convinced that when we are active participants in these meetings and we have a solid understanding of due process, we end up making stronger decisions as a group — and that's my goal.”

She said she will also make time to speak with journalists on agenda items before and following senate meetings.

“I want to support the work of media, which is helping us to be able to communicate what’s underway at TRU,” Airini said.