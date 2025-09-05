TRU president wants to be 'relentlessly' student centred, as students seek more input

Photo: KTW File Preliminary enrolment is in and classes are starting at Thompson Rivers University.

New leadership, campus construction and impacts from plummeting international enrolment are the hallmarks of a new era at Thompson Rivers University.

As of Wednesday, enrolment number estimates this semester on campus show international enrolment is down 26 per cent and domestic enrolment is up 5 per cent over the same time last year.

That’s a total international headcount of 3,150 international students, down from 4,282 last fall, and 5,600 domestic students, up from 5,356, last year.

Overall enrolment on the Kamloops campus this fall is expected to be 8,750 students, about 9 per cent less than the 9,638 students in fall 2024.

Open learning is up two per cent compared to last year. The growth online is coming from a seven per cent increase in domestic students, about 600 more, and being offset by a 13 per cent decline in international enrolment, about 360 less.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, TRU president Dr. Airini said the university was excited to see the number of domestic registrants were up.

“Really thankful to the moms, the dads, the school district that we serve, thank you to the councillors there at the schools for saying TRU should be your first choice,” she said.

She said it was unsurprising to see international enrolment was down given federal immigration policy changes, but the university’s programs are still attracting high-quality international students.

What to expect?

Airini said university staff will notice some adjustments made to the university’s structure among the enrolment challenges and students may primarily notice construction work underway on campus for TRU’s Low-Carbon District Energy System.

She said the university is operating in a “difficult policy context.”

“I can understand some nervousness as we go through needed changes, I'm so heartened by the courage and the principles of this remarkable Thomson Rivers University community,” Airini said.

“I’m committed to us moving forward with open communication, with involvement, and then preparing ourselves for building this future TRU that will continue to be extraordinary.”

TRU Student Union executive director Nathan Lane said the changes at the university, including Airini’s recent appointment as president and evolving demographics on campus, feel like the markers of a "new era" at TRU.

“There's a sense that things are being built, there's a new president, which I think is sort of symbolic for people about a new time, and sort of perhaps some changes in terms of how the institution is led,” he said.

Lane said international students were significantly represented in leadership programs, part-time work on campus, clubs and leadership programs, and their absence may be noticeable as enrolment declines.

Both Airini and Lane said there was much excitement as students return for classes.

Hearing student voices

Lane said he thought the changes in leadership and internationalization may work together for the better.

“Enrolment and registrations are really, really important now. When you have an infinite pool of students who will come no matter what your desire or your need to be responsive to service needs to course offerings to price is really not that high,” Lane said.

“But in an environment that is really, really competitive, and where every registration matters, how you communicate with people who work for you and the people who study at the institution, receive their feedback and incorporate it becomes really, really important.”

He said he thought the university lost a sense of connection to its local community under the leadership of prior president Brett Fairbairn, but hopes Airini will “turn that ship around.”

Lane said he hopes TRU’s leadership will be open to hearing feedback from students, and thinks strong partnerships will come out of the “necessity of strengthening that communication.”

Airini said TRU will strive to meet the needs of the region, and is confident practical applications will be found for work and research being done on campus.

She said one of her priorities is to be “relentlessly student-centred" and that students are the “heartbeat of the university,” and they should expect to see her on campus looking to chat.

“They will find a president wandering around, interested in what’s happening, interested in what’s going well, interested in things that we could do even better,” she said.

“I do want to be visible and connected.”