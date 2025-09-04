SD73 DPAC expects to see impact on student learning following budget cuts

Photo: Castanet

The Kamloops-Thompson District Parent Advisory Council is expecting students to feel the impact of budget cuts made last spring, and are hoping their voices will play a larger part in the decision making process in the district.

To offset rising financial pressures, the board of education approved a number of cuts to this year’s budget, including dozens of jobs, particularly librarian assistants and classroom science assistants, as well as teaching and custodial time.

While the cuts were intended to minimize impacts on classrooms, SD73 DPAC chair Bonnie McBride expects there will still be an impact on student learning in schools.

“What we’re going to see is less library time, less access to the library, less support for classroom teachers, from support staff and assistance around the school,” she said.

“We definitely have some trepidation about whether or not we’re going to see equity and accessibility across our district.”

No classroom teachers or certified education assistants were axed from the budget.

McBride said the DPAC also expects impacts to be felt from cuts to counsellors, as well as the district’s difficulty in hiring and retaining early childhood educators.

“We want to make sure that they [students] are sill receiving an educational program, so we’ve made sure parents know to reach out and let us know if those exclusions are happening,” she said.

Wants more engagement

With a new district superintendent and secretary-treasurer at the helm and the search underway for their replacements for the beginning of the next year, McBride said she’s worried about the turnover rate of district leadership.

She hopes the district will engage with parents during decision making and budgeting processes.

“If we are going to be part of a consultation process, we want to make sure that that's a meaningful consultation — the board will receive the information that we share, they will consider the information we share, and they will respect it,” McBride said.

“That is not a consultation process we have been involved in up until now.”

She said parents are hoping SD73 administration and the board of education will make good on its commitment to consult with parents as the district moves forward.

With SD73’s current strategic plan ending in 2027, McBride said parents hope the next plan will “shift the way we look at education” in the district.

“The way we look at what we can do, how we partner with other organizations and how we value individuals and what they bring to the school district,” she said.

“My hope would be that we’ve got an administrative team in place — a transitional administrative team — that is going to stretch us and grow us and not be fearful of making a significant change.”

Not slowing down advocacy

Last May, SD73 parents took their demands for a change in school district funding to a rally at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, where they met with Minister of Child Care and Education Lisa Beare.

According to McBride, PAC members that were polled in SD73 said “far and away” they wanted provincial advocacy by the SD73 DPAC to continue.

“We’ve already called for a meeting other district parent advisory councils from around the province with the premier this fall,” she said.

“We have got other advocacy initiatives we're doing with education partners in other districts, so that is absolutely our primary focus.”

Following the rally, letters were sent from the SD73 DPAC to municipalities across the province asking for support.

McBride said she hopes to attend the Union of BC Municipalities later this month as a delegation and is planning on meeting with municipal leaders over the next several months.