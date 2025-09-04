Kamloops, other municipalities sponsor UBCM resolutions urging action on bail reform, prolific offenders

Photo: Union of B.C. Municipalities The Union of B.C. Municipalities convention is being held in Victoria from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26.

The City of Kamloops is urging the province to end so-called “catch and release” practices for repeat offenders — and this call has been joined by three other municipalities bringing similar motions to a government conference later this month.

Resolutions from Kamloops, Sicamous, Nelson and Williams Lake all urge the B.C. government to take a stronger stance to stop prolific offenders where there is a clear risk to public safety.

These resolutions will be considered by representatives from local governments across the province during the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, taking place from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26 in Victoria.

This convention brings together elected officials from all levels of government to learn about key issues and advocate for policy changes.

The UBCM’s resolutions committee noted this isn’t the first time communities have called for stricter enforcement measures, with other resolutions adopted in 2015, 2021, and 2022.

“In 2023, UBCM joined all other Western Canada local government associations in formally calling for the federal government to take immediate action to strengthen Canada’s bail system,” reads a comment in the UBCM Resolutions Book.

The Kamloops-sponsored resolution notes that a small number of repeat offenders are committing a disproportionate amount of crime.

“Catch and release is the province’s entrenched practice of handling criminal cases, particularly in instances where individuals are released without charges after being caught,” the resolution reads.

The current bail system has been referred to by critics as “catch and release,” which refers to repeat offenders being granted bail by a judge.

“The system allows for violent offenders to recommit crimes, which has resulted in a 75 per cent increase in no-charge assessments under the current provincial government.”

Coun. Katie Neustaeter, who introduced this resolution in council a few months ago, told Castanet Kamloops this practice hasn’t improved matters for offenders or the rest of the community.

“We've ended up in a place where people feel like there isn't a lot of use, for instance, in calling the RCMP when altercations happen, because they know folks will be back on the street the same day,” Neustaeter said.

“In some circumstances, we hear business owners saying this person threw a rock through my window, or came in and uttered threats or stole property on their way out, the police came and got them, it was a whole to-do, the resources were used — and later that evening, they were back out taunting me in front of my place of work.”

She said it is important to consider reconciliation and ensuring the system is fair to all people, regardless of ethnicity or background, but there are other ways this can be done — including by implementing a community court system.

“I'm a person who believes that all people can change, that all people should have a second and even third chance — but every attempt should be made to ensure that's actually what happens, and this system is falling far short,” she said.

Other communities are fed up

Neustaeter said she’s confident the resolution will be successful at UBCM, adding she’s yet to meet an elected official who says the system is working.

The District of Sicamous has brought forward a similar resolution, calling for “a more rigorous approach to bail hearings involving repeat and high-risk offenders.”

“The repeated catch and release of high-risk offenders erodes public confidence in the justice system, strains law enforcement resources, discourages front-line officers and leaves communities vulnerable to further harm,” the motion reads.

The resolution from Williams Lake calls for widespread use of GPS monitoring of prolific offenders out on bail, and asks for a communications channel to funnel community concerns about prolific offenders directly to the courts.

Nelson is asking for harsher penalties and more stringent probation requirements for repeat offenders, particularly those involved in property crimes.

The resolutions will be debated and put to a vote during the UBCM convention.

“Resolutions often lead to substantive, province-wide changes, though they can sometimes take years to be realized,” UBCM said in its annual report.