BC Crown Counsel Association wants more prosecutors to deal with avalanche of body worn camera footage

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP officer wears a body camera at the detachment in Bible Hill, N.S.

Prosecutors say new cameras being worn by Mounties are worsening a backlog in B.C.'s courts.

Early this year, the RCMP introduced new body worn cameras for its officers. The initiative is aimed at increasing public safety and police accountability.

But the move has made life much more complicated for Crown prosecutors, including those in the Southern Interior, who say the issue is making an already backlogged court system even worse.

“It’s impacted our workload significantly,” said Kamloops prosecutor Andrew Duncan, B.C. Crown Counsel Association director for the region.

“It is a very important tool. I think it's actually something that's going to be very beneficial, and it's not something we want to see go away, it’s just that we need the Crown counsel to be able to sit down and review this video.”

Hours and hours of footage

In B.C., prosecutors — not police — determine whether to proceed with criminal charges. As policy, the BC Prosecution Service only pursues with a "substantial likelihood of conviction."

Duncan told Castanet a routine shoplifting file that used to take about 30 minutes for a prosecutor to review is now taking half a day or more.

That's because prosecutors must review not just footage from one responding officer, but all who are involved in a call.

“You might have an hour of video footage for each of those officers,” Duncan said, adding he’s heard anecdotally that some of his colleagues have had to review files with seven or eight investigators, each with hours of footage.

Regardless of how tedious and time consuming it may be, Duncan said prosecutors have an obligation to review all the evidence they receive from police.

“Certainly that's what's been happening in the Kamloops office,” he said.

Duncan said prosecutors have to review the footage so that any material that is relevant to the case is disclosed, and any irrelevant material or protected personal information isn’t disclosed.

He said it’s work that cannot be delegated to others.

“It’s our obligation to the law society and to the courts that we can't get someone else to do that,” he said.

Grievance made

Prosecutors in the region filed a grievance in May with the BC Prosecution Service, asking for 20 more prosecutors to be added to offices around the region.

Duncan said that would address understaffed offices where more lawyers are needed to review and prosecute files.

According to the BCCCA, the BC Prosecution Service has continuously breached its collective agreement with respect to managing staffing levels. It is now seeking an arbitrator’s declaration that the employer has breached the contract and must meet its contractual obligations by hiring more staff.

“We're waiting on next steps, essentially mediation [or] arbitration and, from there, potentially a hearing if we can't come to a resolution,” he said.

He said the BCPS hasn’t agreed with their concerns and mediation, at this point, probably won't be until sometime in 2026.

“The grievance is about ensuring that we have adequate numbers of Crown prosecutors to do our job, which is protecting the public and one of the reasons we need more Crown is to be able to review things like body worn cameras,” Duncan said.

“We're particularly concerned about the delays body worn cameras brings about because we don't want to be waiting weeks to approve charges if it's in the public interest and there's a substantial likelihood of conviction."

Changes in the works?

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark told Castanet police anticipated there would be “growing pains” from the rollout of body worn cameras.

He said Mounties are "constantly engaged with partners" to address concerns as they arise.

Clark said he could not discuss specific details, but noted “mutually agreed upon adjustments have been or are being implemented to increase efficiency without reducing effectiveness or compromising the integrity of the court process.”

He said that the BC Prosecution Service is part of a body worn camera committee that meets to discuss issues as they arise.

Spokesperson Damienne Darby said the BC Prosecution Service is working with police agencies to address disclosure challenges involved with body worn camera technology.