RCMP detectives probe Kamloops man’s disappearance, possible connection to vehicle fire

Photo: BC RCMP Dillen Bain wearing a black t-shirt, with short brown hair, a trimmed beard and left arm sleeve tattoo. Left profile of Dillen Bain with a tattoo on left shoulder and arm.

Police are now investigating the disappearance of a 25-year-old Kamloops man as suspicious — and they're looking into whether it's connected to human remains inside a burned vehicle found on a rural road the day after he disappeared.

Mounties said Dillen Bain was last seen on Aug. 22. Investigators are now working to determine the circumstances leading to his disappearance.

While the identity of the body recovered in a vehicle fire on Aug. 23 on Tranquille-Criss Creek Road has not yet been confirmed, Mounties and the BC Coroners Service are looking into possible connections.

“[Major crimes unit] investigators are looking for public assistance in determining the circumstances that led to Dillen’s disappearance,” said RCMP Staff Sgt Jason Smart.

“If you have any information related to Dillen Bain’s disappearance, please contact the RCMP."

Bain is described as a white man standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 185 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a full sleeve of tattoos on his left arm. He also has a stylized letter ‘B’ tattoo behind his right ear.

Anyone with information related to Bain’s disappearance is urged to contact police at 1-877-987-8477.