No information yet about the future of 2027 North American Indigenous Games

Photo: The Canadian Press An athlete from Team Ontario carries a "Every Child Matters" flag on a lacrosse stick during the opening ceremony of the North American Indigenous Games 2023 in Halifax, Sunday, July 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

The North American Indigenous Games council president says an update about the 2027 event is expected towards the end of the month after previous host city Calgary lost its right to hold the competition.

In 2023, a joint bid from Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops went head to head against Calgary to host the games.

The local bid was unsuccessful, just losing out to the Alberta city. However, the games will no longer be taking place in Calgary as the city’s hosting rights have been retracted.

When asked if the council was in talks with runner-up Kamloops and Tk’emlúps to host the 2027 event in Calgary’s stead, NAIG president Rick Brant declined to share any details.

“While we are not in a position to provide an update at this time, we expect to have more information to share toward the end of September,” Brant told Castanet Kamloops in an email.

During a joint meeting last week, City of Kamloops and TteS representatives opted to not address a question from Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson about whether they were looking to once again secure host duties for the 2027 event. Hamer-Jackson was told there wasn’t anything that could be shared publicly at this time.

The North American Indigenous Games is the largest multi-sport and cultural event hosted in Canada and the United States, drawing thousands of athletes from 750 Indigenous nations for several days of competition.