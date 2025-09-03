City of Kamloops hosts swearing-in ceremony for CSOs with peace officer status

About two dozen City of Kamloops Community Services Officers took an oath and received badges in a special ceremony Tuesday to swear in the first cohort to receive peace officer status.

The swearing-in ceremony was held about a year after city council adopted a bylaw defining the authorities of CSOs and confirming their status as peace officers, which grants some new powers and affords some protections.

The move was done in advance of anticipated provincial changes to the Police Act, which will see community safety officers designated as peace officers in B.C.

Coun. Kelly Hall said he believed the municipal changes, which have been years in the making, will provide more safety and security for the community and enhanced opportunities for CSOs.

“This training ensures they can respond to a wide range of situations with professionalism, respect, compassion,” Hall said. “Their designation as peace officers clarifies their role and sets the stage for them to meet the ever-changing demands of our communities in the future.”

Family members joined council and city staff for the ceremony, which was held in council chambers at city hall on Tuesday.

More authority for CSOs

Ken Uzeloc, City of Kamloops fire chief and protective services director, said the 25 CSOs have gone through training that helps them understand the powers of a peace officer.

“We really wanted them to understand that and be confident in that ability and that authority, so that they are staying within their legal boundaries in any of the work they're doing,” Uzeloc said.

Under council’s bylaw, CSOs with peace officer status can serve summons, execute search warrants and seize property in relation to municipal bylaw offences. They will also be able to enter on or into property, and ask for ID for the purpose of investigating or enforcing bylaws.

CSOs will not be licensed to carry weapons.

Uzeloc noted as peace officers, CSOs have more clarity around their roles and authorities, and will be provided with important protections under the Criminal Code.

“If, God forbid, they happen to be assaulted or something, it is a far greater crime to assault a peace officer than it is just a bylaw officer,” he said.

“It affords them a little more safety and security as well.”

The city director said this decision sets the stage for Kamloops to be ready if and when the province finalizes changes to the Police Act. He said its anticipated this will happen early in the new year.

“Those powers afforded them under the province would then extend to us automatically, because the municipality has already done the designation,” Uzeloc said.

Badge for the CAO

Byron McCorkell, city CAO and former protective services director, received a commemorative badge during the ceremony for his work on the CSO initiative.

McCorkell said the ceremony came with many emotions, noting he “took a lot of heat” while leading the restructuring of the city’s bylaw division to the Community Services program.

The restructuring resulted in arbitration between the City of Kamloops and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 900, after which it was determined the city, while holding a right to reorganize, violated its collective agreement with CUPE 900.

An agreement was reached between the two parties for an undisclosed sum.

The division restructuring was done to tackle growing street issues with an eye on implementing a two-tiered policing approach through the use of peace officers.

“We managed to get provincial recognition. Now we're at peace officer status. We have a very effective group of people working 24 hours a day, and now the job is to just go and do the job,” McCorkell said.

“Hopefully, as we continue, the community will see that the vision is clear and that it's working.

"We won't solve homelessness — and we're certainly not going to solve all the street issues that we face — but at least we have a role, and we can play a part of it and participate and support community as best we can with with these new officers.”