SD73 officials waiting for final enrolment count to determine financial position as school year gets underway

Photo: Castanet SD73 has seen a 42 per cent increase in online enrolment in the 2024-25 school year.

The Kamloops-Thompson School District is waiting to get a better look at enrolment later this month to determine its financial situation, but officials are already planning to be nimble and move resources where needed.

A large portion of the district’s funding comes from per student funding from the province, and Supt. Mike McKay said this year’s enrolment count won’t be known until Sept. 30.

"We're not sure what our funding will be, if the numbers are up that's good news, we have more resources that we can spend on learning. If the numbers are down, we've got an ongoing challenge," McKay said.

“No matter what the circumstances are, there will never be enough money to do everything that we would like to do or believe it important, but we know there are some priorities we must attend to."

He said the district will begin to receive feedback from school principals as early as this week, and resources can be adjusted to areas in need or that are prioritized.

Enrolment began to flatten last year, and McKay said prior projections pointed towards flat or slightly decreasing overall enrolment this year as well.

He said SD73 will need to be sustainable going forward.

“The board was very thoughtful during painful and tough decisions last year to make sure that the cuts that were made were not going to be the first in a series of rolling cuts year after year after year,” McKay said.

Board chair Heather Grieve said the district was also trying to build on some of its successes last year, including moving towards the opening of Sníne elementary school, increasing students’ sense of well being and growing enrolment in SD73’s Provincial Online Learning School.

Tackling absenteeism, vacancies

To offset rising financial pressures, the board of education approved a number of cuts to this year’s budget, including dozens of jobs, particularly librarian assistants, classroom science assistants, and teaching time.

Rising absenteeism and relief costs were one of several pressures that led to the budget cuts, which Grieve said is being seen across the province. She said SD73 is talking with workers and advocating provincially where it can.

“The more that we can try to seek to understand what is happening for our employees, we have the better chance of offering support for our staff, but also ensuring success of our students,” she said.

McKay said the growing absentee rate despite reduced class sizes over the past several years is still a challenge, and he said SD73 will be attentive in listening to workers to “turn the corner” on the issue.

While no certified education assistant positions were cut from the budget, Grieve said SD73 is seeing 30 to 40 per cent of the CEA positions unfilled daily. She said the district is working on improving CEA recruitment and retention.

Secretary-treasurer Harold Cull said the district’s audited financial statements will be presented at next week’s board meeting.

“We were successful in finding the savings that we were looking for last year,” he said.

“From a financial position, we’ll have more information to share next week at the board meeting to get us to that financial stability piece.”

Cull said SD73 will continue to look at positions as they become vacant to see if they’re required, or if they can remain unfilled.

Search underway for top dog

Cull and McKay have been hired on until Dec. 31, and work to begin recruiting for a superintendent and secretary-treasurer is beginning this month.

McKay took the school district’s top job following the sudden departure of Rhonda Nixon in July,

He said there will be an update later this month on the search for a new superintendent and secretary treasurer.

“We hope that we can take some action as far as short listing and interviewing in the month of October, and best case where there’s an internal candidate or an external candidate for January,” he said.

“This is a desirable place to live, to work, lots of opportunities, lots of good challenges, and I think we’ll be in good shape.”