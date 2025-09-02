KSAR urges hikers to be prepared after executing second rescue from Tranquille Slot Canyons

Photo: Kamloops Search and Rescue KSAR was dispatched on Monday to extract a heat-exhausted hiker from Tranquille Slot Canyons.

Kamloops Search and Rescue is advising would-be hikers to research routes and properly prepare after being called to a Tranquille trail for the second time this summer to help someone suffering from heat exhaustion.

In a Facebook post, KSAR said a team was dispatched by the BC Ambulance Service to Tranquille Slot Canyons on Monday at about 3 p.m. to help extract a hiker. Two KSAR members were already nearby were the first to arrive.

“They provided immediate hydration and first aid to the individual and assisted the hiker out of the canyon,” the post reads.

KSAR said this is the second time this summer its team has been called out to the Slot Canyons for a heat-related illness. A woman was rescued on Canada Day after suffering heat exposure while hiking in the area.

The group said it is “becoming increasingly concerned” about people on social media promoting the Slot Canyons hike without communicating the risks.

“The trail is undeveloped, extremely steep and descends into the Tranquille Valley. The return hike, particularly in hot weather, can be physically demanding and hazardous for those who are not adequately prepared,” KSAR said.

“During this recent rescue, KSAR members observed several other hiking parties who appeared to be ill-equipped for the challenging conditions.”

KSAR said people should make sure they research hiking routes thoroughly using reputable sources and understand the physical demands of the trail before embarking.

Hikers should carry enough water for their trip — “you need more than you think,” KSAR said — and be equipped with proper gear, including hiking boots and emergency supplies.

“Public safety is our top priority. If you’re heading into rugged areas like Tranquille Slot Canyons, do your research, pack smart and hike responsibly,” KSAR’s post said.