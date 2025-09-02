Police ask for tips after serious assault in Valemount leaves man dead, woman injured

Photo: Castanet File Photo An RCMP cruiser with lights flashing.

Mounties are releasing few details as they investigate a serious assault that left a man dead in Valemount last week.

Police were called to a report of an assault at a residence on Pine Road on Aug. 26. On scene, they found a man and woman with serious injuries, according to an RCMP press release.

Both were transported to the Valemount Health Centre for treatment. The male died from his injuries a short time later.

“Investigators do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the community,” RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in the release.

“Currently, the police are not releasing further information to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Police want anyone with information about the incident to contact the Valemount RCMP detachment at 250-566-4466.