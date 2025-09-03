Kamloops Special Olympics Softball Team at bat against local first responders in annual charity match

Photo: Michael Potestio This member of the Special Olympics team slid into home and scored a run for her team in last year's Special Olympics charity baseball fundraiser.

The fourth annual Kamloops Special Olympics Charity Softball Game is set for Saturday, and local first responders are stepping up to the plate once again with hopes of ending their three-year losing streak.

The Kamloops Special Olympics Softball Team is coming off the back of a silver medal showing at the Special Olympics Provincial Games in Prince George — and first responders know they will have their work cut out for them.

“Our office looks forward to this event every year," said RCMP Const. Phil Whiles, one of the event organizers.

"It is great to participate in such a fun and positive event."

The annual charity game will be held at Norbrock Stadium on McArthur Island on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Admission is by donation and the Paddle Wheelers Lions Club will be serving up hot dogs. Funds raised will go toward local Special Olympics projects.