Kamloops-area artist's new exhibit will pay tribute to ranchers, cowboys

Photo: Alexandra Verboom Fritz The Grass Ain’t Always Greener by Douglas Lake-based artist Alexandra Verboom Fritz.

A local artist's collection of paintings that pays tribute to ranchers, cowboys and "the western way of life" will be on display on display at the Kamloops Courthouse Art Gallery later this week.

Douglas Lake-based artist Alexandra Verboom Fritz said her upcoming solo exhibition, titled The West is Still Alive: Cowboy, Cattle & Cowponies, will be hosted at the Courthouse Art Gallery from Sept. 5 to 26.

“Her expressive brushwork combines realistic detail with loose, textured landscapes, highlighting the ongoing vitality and resilience of the working cowboy,” the release states.

“While also capturing the atmosphere of the West from the rugged terrain of the Fraser River country to the rolling grasslands of the Nicola Valley.”

Verboom Fritz said her collection of oil paintings pays tribute to “the strength and enduring traditions of today’s ranching families” and includes scenes that “honour the vital role of children and family life within ranching communities.”

An opening reception for the exhibition will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Seymour St. West location.