B.C. drone company expanding to Kamloops for proximity to BC Wildfire Service, TRU

Photo: Stinson Aerial Services A heavy lift Stinson Aerial Services drone carries a payload.

A B.C. drone company aiming to position itself as a leader in wildland firefighting technology is looking to set up shop in Kamloops.

Stinson Aerial Services, based on Vancouver Island, is expanding to the city to be closer to the BC Wildfire Service and Thompson Rivers University, which welcomes the first students to its new wildfire school this week.

"We're looking at it as kind of a shift here — reducing the footprint in Courtney and increasing the footprint in Kamloops, just because it's more central to our operations,” said Tim Stinson, general manager.

"So we will have a presence out there.”

Stinson, who has a background in heavy-lift aviation, has been working with drones since 2018. Stinson Aerial Services bills itself as "leveraging drone technology to address natural resource challenges and provide cutting-edge solutions."

In the case of wildfires, that could mean heavy lift drones capable of bucketing — technology that could reduce the cost and risk associated with aerial wildland firefighting.

“And it wasn’t until last July that we actually saw a drone that could actually carry a payload,” Stinson said.

“Now we’ve got a drone that can carry up to about 100 pounds, and we’re operating with a long line and testing out some various scenarios.”

Stinson said that work is being done “in the hopes” that his company is among the leaders when the technology gets to where it needs to be.

“And when that happens, perhaps BC Wildfire or Alberta Wildfire or some other wildfire organization will be ready to start looking at it as a tool on the fire line,” he said.

Stinson said heavy-lift firefighting drones are still in the proof of concept phase, but real world testing is taking place behind the scenes.

“It’s not very public,” he said.

Back to school

Stinson said his company has worked with TRU and the Tk’emlups band for two years on a basic wildland firefighting course, which includes a component on drones.

Starting this fall, Stinson and TRU will be partnering on a new course called Basic Drone Pilot License Training, billed by the university as an “immersive” 40-hour program blending classroom instruction with hands-on experience.

"Developed to meet all Transport Canada requirements, the course covers drone regulations, safety protocols, flight planning, emergency procedures, and navigation,” the course description reads.

Stinson Aerial Services has a crew house in Kamloops, with two employees expected to be working in the city initially — one pilot and the company’s operations manager.

Stinson said he’s in the process of finding a location for a Kamloops office.

’Nobody’s getting hurt'

It’s not all wildfires for Stinson Aerial Services.

Stinson said his drones are also used for geographic information systems work, and he is hoping to partner with B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Transit.

Last winter, he said, Stinson drones took part in a proof of concept to show they were capable of carrying and dropping explosives for highway avalanche control. The testing was carried out in the Duffey Lake area.

“This year, we’re just trying to get some more funding to take it to the next step — to actually put an explosive underneath the drone,” Stinson said.

“What the ministry wants to try to do there is just remove the possibility of helicopters going down in whiteouts. If a drone goes down, a drone goes down — nobody’s getting hurt."

Stinson said he's open to seeing where the technology goes. For example, he said Stinson is not pursuing any defence applications, but the avalanche mitigation work — dropping bombs from the sky with precision — could come in handy from a military perspective.

"It's the whole idea of carrying something that can detonate from a drone for whatever purpose," he said.

"We've got to consider these possibilities, and then where will they branch out beyond that once we prove this concept?"