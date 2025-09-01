Fast moving wildfire near the Coquihalla Summit visible from highway

Photo: Will Gaines Wildfire rapidly grows near the Coquihalla Summit.

A lightning-sparked wildfire is rapidly spreading in the Mine Creek area near the Coquihalla Summit.

Just after 6:30 p.m., BC Wildfire Service said crews are responding to the wildfire burning roughly 44 kilometres northeast of Hope and 59 kilometres south of Merritt.

The blaze is categorized as Rank 4, meaning it is a vigorously burning surface fire with torching, or passive crown.

"While this incident is highly visible from the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5), the fire is currently burning upslope and it is not threatening any structures, roads, or utilities at this time," said BCWS in a wildfire update.

The fire is estimated at 105 hectares in size, and believed to be caused by lightning.