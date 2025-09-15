Kamloops News

INTERNATIONAL IMPACT: Plummeting international enrolment already creating problems for some Kamloops businesses

Some already feeling pinch

Photo: Castanet Some Kamloops businesses are beginning to see the impacts of lower international enrolment at Thompson Rivers University.

Despite high unemployment in the City of Kamloops, some businesses are already beginning to face challenges filling positions as international enrolment at Thompson Rivers University plummets.

Estimated enrolment numbers for the semester that just got underway show international headcount is down 26 per cent. There are a total of 3,150 international students on campus, down from 4,282 last fall.

Overall enrolment on the Kamloops campus this fall is expected to be 8,750 students — about 9 per cent less than the 9,638 students enrolled a year ago. Domestic enrolment is up five per cent to 5,600 students.

The sudden decline in foreign enrolment at TRU and post-secondary institutions across Canada is the result of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada policy changes. Those include more than doubling financial requirements, changes to allowable work hours, restrictions to post-graduate work permits and cuts to the number of study permit issued.

TRU has said the reduction to its international enrolment is largely due to the reputational damage the changes have done to the Canada's image as a viable place to study, because its allotment of Provincial Attestation Letters (PALs) would be more than enough to replenish its international headcount every year if it was seeing enough applicants.

Only 43 per cent of TRU's allotment of PALs were used last year. International students require a PAL from an institution to receive a study permit.

According to IRCC data, 125,034 study permits were issued to new international students across Canada between January and June in 2024. Over the same period this year, 36,417 permits were issued — a reduction of more than 70 per cent.

It's a big deal for TRU's bottom line because international students pay five times the tuition paid by domestic students. According to the university’s website, an international student should expect to pay a little more than $100,000 in tuition over the course of a four-year bachelor's degree, while a domestic student would pay about $20,000.

Millions have already been cut from TRU's budget as a result, and millions more are still to be axed as the university continues to look down the barrel of the IRCC policy changes.

Baihua Chadwick, TRU's vice-president international, said the university's international students, current and former, can be found working almost everywhere — but the decline in enrolment will signal a shift.

"The biggest visible challenge you're going to see is business," she said.

"If you look at a Walmart, you look at Superstore, you look at anywhere, the majority of the workers there are our students. Just think about that — the impact on them, the impact on the economy."

This is the first story of a three-part Castanet Kamloops series exploring how declining international enrolment at TRU is expected to impact the community.

40 per cent feel decline

When the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce polled its membership about the decline in international student enrolment, executive director Acacia Pangilinan got 138 responses back.

Forty-two per cent of the chamber’s members report they are already feeling an impact, while 54 per cent say they are not.

“Our membership is pretty diverse — we’ve got almost every sector in Kamloops represented within our membership, and I think we’re definitely hearing about this from some sectors more than others,” Pangilinan told Castanet.

She said 40 per cent of the chamber’s members say they are doing well with their current workforce complement, while another 40 per cent said they are experiencing a shortage of workers.

“I think that’s going to be really heavily weighted in the retail and hospitality sectors,” she said, adding it was particularly difficult for some to find qualified candidates for skilled workers.

“Then we have a small percentage that say they don’t actually have enough work, and so they’re scaling back some of their hiring efforts.”

She said some businesses are beginning to see less spending at their locations as well, and some have put projects on hold amid uncertainty around trade with the U.S. and tariffs.

Pangilinan said the decline in international enrolment would continue to be monitored by the chamber, and she’s curious to see whether the types of businesses being affected begins to expand by next year.

“I think it’s kind of crystal ball gazing right now, because you don’t really know until you’re in it,” she said.

But Pangilinan said not all international students have disappeared from the community. Anecdotally, she said applicants for a recently posted part-time position at the chamber were 85 per cent international students or graduates.

“International students are still here, and the ones that are here are still actively looking for work and really good opportunities,” she said.

Affordability, uncertainty, unemployment

Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association executive director Howie Reimer believes declining international enrolment is “certainly a concern” for downtown businesses.

The unemployment rate in Kamloops climbed to a high of 10.7 per cent high in July and stayed in double digits in August. For context, the average jobless rate across B.C. last month was 6.2 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.

Despite the high unemployment rate, Reimer said it can still be difficult to find workers to fill open positions, including in his office.

“Quite a few international students apply, but some of them are still in school, some of them are looking for flexible hours, and right now this is a full-time position during the day, so I can’t offer the kind of flexibility some of them are looking for,” he said.

“The more [workers] in the pool that you have is better for business, despite what the unemployment numbers say.”

Reimer said wages have increased across most sectors and some larger locations are offering hiring incentives.

He said some smaller businesses are stretched thin, which he attributed to a lack of available affordable housing, as well as other economic factors that he says makes it difficult to find employees.

“As far as small business, sort of in our wheelhouse downtown, it would be nice to have the option, again, that pool of workers, but all those other things have to catch up, namely affordable housing,” he said.

Businesses on the North Shore are going to be challenged by an overall reduction in immigration, not just the cap on international students, according to North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Jeremy Heighton.

He called the economy sluggish and said businesses are hiring less. Coupled with the high unemployment rate, Heighton said the supply of workers is greater than the demand — and this will soften the blow on businesses.

But he thinks some areas will still be hit greater than others. He said temporary foreign workers and students are relied on to fill lower-paying front-end positions Canadians often don’t want to work.

“But in the general marketplace, I don’t think we’ll see a huge impact,” Heighton said.

He said Canada’s tumultuous economic relationship with the U.S. and interest rates are the two “primary determining factors for the economic slowdown or the economic recovery moving forward.”

According to Heighton, the uncertain economic climate means many businesses are playing it safe. So a drop in international students may not be a problem for some, but the impact could worsen based on how the economy reacts.

“That uncertainty is the problem. So if typically you're hiring 50 summer students ... this year, maybe you're only hiring 30,” he said.

“There will be impacts from the business perspective, whether it’s going to be relieved or augmented by the lack of foreign workers remains to be seen.”

Some feel it, others don't

Local McDonald’s franchisee Brandy Gozda-Sekhon says she has noticed “a lot less” international students looking for jobs, as well as applicants generally between 20 and 28.

She said a strong base of local youth looking for jobs are consistently applying, but her restaurants are struggling to staff daytime weekday shifts.

Gozda-Sekhon said there just aren't enough applicants to fill the 9-5 positions.

“I think there’s other factors as well, but I do think that declining enrolment does play a part in it,” she said.

She’s hoping to find more daytime staffing by holding hiring days, where every location has a dedicated manager ready to conduct interviews on the spot. The next hiring day is scheduled for Monday.

Ed LaPierre, owner of Kamloops-based Lapper Security, said most of his staff are international students, but he hasn’t seen much of a change in applicants or employees.

He said he sees approximately 25 to 30 students apply for jobs in September and January, around the start of the fall and winter semesters, and that number has stayed steady.

“I’m not really noticing anything," he said. "It’s been the same in the last four years anyway with the number of students that have been coming by for employment."

Uride CEO and founder Cody Ruberto said a large number of international students use and work for the ride sharing company.

He said ridership has been growing year over year and typically sees large growth around the fall semester, but he hasn’t seen much of an impact from declining enrolment.

Ruberto said he’ll be monitoring what happens over the next couple weeks and preparing.

“All throughout the summer, we're onboarding drivers and making sure we have enough drivers to meet the demand that we're expecting,” he said.

“That's the number one plan, for a lot of growth and make sure that we're ready for it, and if it is a bit slower then we'll have to adjust.”

A multi-year decline

The head of Venture Kamloops, the city’s economic development agency, says overall immigration cuts “threw a wrench into the works” for employers looking to hire part-time staff.

“International students, with the limits on the number of hours they could work and stuff, they were a natural fit for part time jobs that were available and it made the landscape a little more difficult,” Venture Kamloops executive director Jim Anderson said.

But now that the job market has cooled and unemployment numbers are up, Anderson said the decline in international enrolment isn’t front of mind for employers, as the potential impacts have since lessened.

“This is cyclical, and if we go into another period where the job seekers aren’t as evident, then definitely they’ll be back in the same position where they’ll be scrambling to fill open positions,” he said.

Back on TRU's campus, Chadwick said the impact on the community as a result of the decline in international enrolment has yet to be fully realized. She said she expects a larger impact to be felt in several years, when smaller cohorts of international students begin graduating.

According to TRU’s enrolment projections, the university was expecting its international student headcount to decline from 4,250 to 3,200 this year, dropping to 2,200 by the 2027-28 academic year.

When the board of governors approved this year’s budget, 2017-18 enrolment levels were used as a benchmark to align the university’s spending patterns and priorities through to 2028. That would be about 2,800 international students, down from an all-time high of 4,700 several semesters ago.

“The ones who came before are still here — they're still renting, they're still buying food, they're still buying clothing, they're still buying, so it's demand on the consumer end and on the labour end,” Chadwick said.

“Yes, it's true, the unemployment rate is going up, but let's see if it's enough."

