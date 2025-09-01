Kamloops Symphony giving away family season pass to Kids Concerts series

Photo: Castanet

The Kamloops Symphony is giving Castanet readers the chance to win a Kids Concerts Family Season Ticket Package.

One lucky winner will get four tickets to each of the shows in the Kids Concerts series, which offers a slate of three one-hour Sunday matinees promising music, storytelling and fun.

Each show is preceded by the KSO Music School Overture in the lobby, featuring hands-on activities where kids and families can explore music and creativity together in a relaxed, welcoming space.

The three shows are Carnival of the Animals on Nov. 2, The Snowman on Dec. 14 and Tap, Tap, Boom! on Feb. 8.

For more information or to enter the contest, click here.

Deadline for entry is midnight on Sept. 30.