Kamloops lawyer on trial for murder of client elects not to testify in self defence

Photo: Castanet Butch Bagabuyo leaves the Kamloops Law Courts on April 14, following Day 1 of his first-degree murder trial.

UPDATE: 11:29 a.m.

In a surprise move, a Kamloops lawyer on trial for first-degree murder has chosen not to testify in his own defence.

That’s what Butch Bagabuyo’s lawyer said on Tuesday morning — meaning a last-minute change of plans for the judge and prosecutors, who were prepared for a week of testimony.

“He’s electing not to call any evidence,” Mark Swartz said. “I can indicate this was a late development for myself, as well.”

Bagabuyo, accused of murdering his client in 2022, had been scheduled to testify over a number of days this week. Five days of court time were set aside, including an extraordinary weekend sitting if necessary.

Closing arguments in the case are scheduled to be heard the week of Oct. 6 in Vancouver, and a decision from B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker will come sometime after that.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

Closing submissions will be made in Vancouver the week of Oct. 6, and a decision from Ker will come sometime after that.

