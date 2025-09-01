Firefighters work through the night after lightning sparks fires near Logan Lake

Photo: Logan Lake Fire Rescue This was the scene that met Logan Lake firefighters on Sunday night after a thunderstorm sparked a cluster of wildfires south of Kamloops.

UPDATE: 10:08 a.m.

Firefighters in Logan Lake were kept busy overnight after lightning sparked a cluster of wildfires Sunday between Kamloops and Merritt.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the late-night thunderstorm sparked eight fires in the area — three of them just south of Logan Lake.

“A lot of it was in farmland, grassy land, so we were worried it might run a little bit,” Logan Lake Fire Chief Doug Wilson told Castanet on Monday morning. “Between the farmers, ourselves and BC Wildfire, we got those ones knocked down pretty quickly."

Wilson said the third fire presented more of a challenge.

“That one was more difficult to get to and find in the dark,” he said. "We spent an hour or so on some back roads, and we used our local farmers' knowledge of those back roads to get us close and then hike in.”

BCWS provided a night-vision helicopter to help bucket the blaze overnight, and Wilson’s crews were mopping up on Monday morning.

“We should be done this afternoon,” he said.

'Really hot and dry'

Sunday’s thunderstorm packed quite the lightning punch.

“We took a fair bit of lightning as the storm moved north,” BCWS fire information officer Taylor Stewart Shantz said.

“And just due to the really hot and dry conditions we’ve had, that turned into a number of fire starts.”

Shantz said BCWS crews were supporting Logan Lake firefighters.

“We also had initial attack crews going out to some of the other incidents that were further away from those interface areas and on Crown land,” she said.

“We also had a night-vision helicopter that was sweeping the area — so looking for new starts to bring to our attention, as well as providing some bucket support.”

Five of the fires sparked by Sunday’s storm are still burning out of control, according to BCWS data, but all are spot sized.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This BCWS image shows what helicopter pilots and firefighters see on night vision flights.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:12 a.m.

A few small brush fires sparked overnight north of Merritt towards the Logan Lake area, as well as south of Merritt.

According to the BC Wildfire Service Map, a cluster of three small spot fires sparked Sept. 1 are west of Gypsum Mountain, and a cluster of two others nearer to Logan Lake.

Another few sparked in the wilderness south of Merritt, north of Tulameen.

All are out of control but less than a hectare in size.

They are believed to have been lightning-caused.