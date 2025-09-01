TRU microbiologist studying cave, sewer bacteria in search of new medical drug discoveries

Photo: Josh Dawson Microbiology professor Naowarat Cheeptham in Thompson Rivers University's cave microbiomes research lab.

Thompson Rivers University microbiology professor Naowarat Cheeptham has made it her mission to debunk the misconception that all bacteria is bad.

Cheeptham's passion is cave microbiology, in which she studies bacteria found in caves in the hopes of creating new drugs that could fight diseases.

She said of the vast number of known bacteria, only a small percentage are dangerous or can cause illness.

“A whole bunch of them actually are good or neutral, or just live here together with us,” she said.

“It's been estimated, but of course, it depends on how you calculate it, three to four pounds of microorganisms that live in and on us, if we are a healthy adult.”

Caves teem with bacteria

Cheeptham trains cavers to take samples in the field and send them back to her lab, where, alongside her students, the researchers will separate the thousands of bacteria to test against “bad bacteria” she sources from hospitals.

A 2017 study she conducted of bacteria from the Iron Curtain Cave in Chilliwack found several species that were effective against multi-drug-resistant strains of E. Coli.

She estimated it would take 10 to 25 years to further study and test the bacteria further, to synthesize it into an antibiotic and receive FDA approval as a drug. Cheeptham said the problem is the funding just isn’t available for drug discovery research.

She said bacteria taken from stalagmites and stalactites from the same Chilliwack cave were found to precipitate calcium carbonate in the lab. Cheeptham said this could potentially be used to create “bio concrete” or " bio cement."

“Some companies already offer that, basically, in America. I think Canada is not there yet, we are a much smaller market,” she said.

“I have been applying for a government research grant, and two years in a row I got rejected. So this year I hope that I will put it in again and see whether they would give me money for this project.”

Fighting bat disease

For a decade her lab had been involved in the study of white-nose syndrome in North American bats, alongside researchers from McMaster University in Ontario and the BC Wildlife Conservation Society.

The fungal infection has decimated bat populations since first being detected in New York State in 2006. The infection will grown in and on bats when their metabolism slows and body temperatures go down during hibernation in damp caves during the winter — ideal conditions for the infection to grow.

“Our lab isolates bacteria from healthy bat wings and then we get all of these cool bacteria, and then we study them,” Cheeptham said. “To see whether they work well together, or they don’t work well together.”

She said the bacteria from healthy wings are tested against the infection. The researchers have produced a “probiotic cocktail” that fights the infection and has been tested in field trials in B.C., Washington State and has recently expanded to Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Cheeptham said her lab has since stepped away from the project.

“When it stopped being research for us, I stepped down,” she said.

“My position as a prof, I want to train scientists, meaning I want my research students to be curious instead of following the right protocol and produce something. I want them to be coming up with questions.”

Bacteria from B.C. sewers

When several of Cheeptham’s students came to her looking to find something new that could be used to treat antibiotic resistant diseases that wasn’t found in a cave, they instead went looking in sewage water.

“The idea that people throw all sort of things into sewage, it’s actually is a good place to find something really tough,” she said.

Cheeptham said bacteria can mutate and take on genes through reproduction, sometimes even from a “totally different genus and species.”

They collected waste water from the City of Kamloops, Kelowna, Penticton and other B.C. Interior municipalities. She said the researchers found and isolated bacteriophages, viruses that infect and replicate in bacteria cells, which were effective against two multi-drug-resistant strains of E. Coli.

The researchers are now working on their paper, which Cheeptham said will be submitted to peer-reviewed journal soon.