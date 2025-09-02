Work underway to transfer ownership, remove abandoned barge from South Thompson River

Photo: Contributed A Castanet Kamloops reader sent in this photo of a listing crane barge in the South Thompson River near Kokanee Way.

A new owner could take over an abandoned work barge left floating in the South Thompson River as soon as next month.

The 40-foot crane barge, used for pile driving, has been abandoned in the South Thompson River for three years. It can be found today hung up in shallow water near Kokanee Way, having drifted downstream from a location closer to the Lafarge Bridge.

Transport Canada, the agency that deals with abandoned vessels on waterways, said the process to transfer the possession of the barge to a new owner has begun with the posting of several online notifications.

If the current owner doesn’t step forward, the barge will be moved to a new location once this process is complete.

“The Minister of Transport may authorize Riverside Docks to take possession of the vessel if the owner(s) does not contact Transport Canada to demonstrate ownership and take concrete measures to address this vessel within 30 days after the day on which the notice was given,” an Aug. 14 notification reads.

Transport Canada said it is actively assessing the situation to determine appropriate next steps “in accordance with applicable legislation and policies.”

Officers from Transport Canada's navigation protection program have attended the vessel multiple times over the last year, most recently in April.

According to Transport Canada, the barge isn’t currently assessed as a wrecked vessel or considered an obstruction to navigation under the Canadian Navigable Waters Act.

Last month, officials told Castanet Kamloops the barge doesn’t pose an immediate environmental risk.

It was inspected by the Canadian Coast Guard, the agency responsible for potentially hazardous vessels, in February of 2023.