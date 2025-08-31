Sunday is final day of Sandman Centre bike valet, City of Kamloops says

Photo: City of Kamloops The Sandman Centre bike valet opened in May, and its final day of seasonal operations will be Sunday.

The Sandman Centre bike valet is closing for the season.

According to the City of Kamloops, Sunday is the final day of summertime operations for the service, which is now in its second year.

The bike valet offers free coat check-style bike parking for all types of bicycles, jogging strollers, and other personal mobility devices. It operates in conjunction with Tourism Kamloops.

The city's satellite bike valet for the Kamloops Farmers' Market is still running, open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Saturday until Oct. 25.

The city set aside more than $90,000 worth of climate action reserves to operate it bike valet service this summer.