The Met: Live in HD returns to Paramount Theatre for second season

Photo: Castanet A series of performances by the New York Metropolitan Opera that will be live-streamed at the Paramount Theatre.

Tickets are now on sale for the second season of live opera screenings at the Paramount Theatre.

The Met: Live in HD is the Metropolitan Opera’s award winning series of opera performances that are streamed live from the stage of the Met in New York to worldwide stages.

Following a fundraising campaign last year to cover licensing fees and equipment, the Kamloops Film Society began live-streaming the performances at the Paramount Theatre.

Season passes and individual ticket sales opened on Wednesday.

The series of eight performances this season will kick off with La Sonnambula on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

New this year are three free-to-attend opera talks hosted by Kamloops' own internationally acclaimed soprano Heidi Mendel, who co-launched last year’s fundraiser.

Held in partnership with the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra, the interactive and educational talks will include other local artists as Muendel explores productions this season, the history of opera, offers live demonstrations and answers audience questions.

The talks will be held on Oct. 5, Feb. 22 and April 19 from noon to 1 p.m. at Kelson Hall. No registration is required.

More information on passes and tickets, as well as performances this season, are available online.