Slaying still unsolved two years after body found dumped on Paul Lake Road

Photo: Castanet File Photo Side profile of RCMP cruiser

Police are keeping tight-lipped about their investigation more than two years after a Kamloops man was found slain along the side of a rural road on the Tk'emlups reserve.

The body of Jason Aran Martin, 48, was discovered in the 600-block of Paul Lake Road on Aug. 1, 2023. Police believe he was the victim of foul play.

But police appear no closer to solving the murder two years on as they continue to refuse to provide any update on the case.

“The investigation remains ongoing, with no details being release at this time," Mounties said in a brief statement sent in response to a query from Castanet.

The circumstances of the death were suspicious in nature at the time, though it is believed to be an isolated incident and the case has remained with the RCMP's southeast district major crime unit.

Martin was well known to police and was a prolific offender, having amassed more than 50 criminal convictions in B.C., including for breaking into buildings at rural property in Kamloops where ATVs and guns were stolen in 2014, landing him three years in jail.

His obituary described him as “a family man, but also a man that liked to live recklessly, by his own rules, and on his own time.”

The 600-block of Paul Lake Road is about half a kilometre east of the intersection of Highway 5 and Halston Avenue.

Anybody with information can contact police at 1-877-987-8477.