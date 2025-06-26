Airini installed as TRU's fifth president and vice-chancellor, will start term in July

Dr. Airini has been formally installed as Thompson Rivers University’s fifth president and vice-chancellor, marking the first time an Indigenous person has been appointed to the role.

An installation ceremony was held Wednesday morning in front of an audience of more than 200, including Airini’s family, TRU faculty, staff, students and dignitaries from local communities.

Airini, who goes by a single name, said her three core priorities heading into her new role include bolstering cohesion throughout the campus community, becoming financial sustainable amid post-secondary policy changes, and committing to truth and reconciliation by strengthening ties with Sécwepemc peoples.

“I will bring an approach that is open, equity-oriented and focused on results,” she said during the ceremony.

“TRU is a dynamic university serving the region, these cities, and quietly, yet boldly, changing the province and the world. I’m genuinely honoured to accept this appointment to lead the university community I deeply care about.”

She said she envisions TRU operating beyond “the generic patterns and practices of higher education” and becoming a national leader in applied education and research, internationally known for flexible learning and the only university where “Secwépmc ways of knowing and being are recognized as foundational.”

She said she hopes to leave the university better than how she found it.

“There is quite a journey ahead, and we won't always have easy answers, but we do have each other and we will figure it out,” Airini said.

“Strong, brave and caring — that is how we at Thompson Rivers University strive ahead, and that is why I'm here with you.”

Appointment a 'special gift'

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir told Wednesday’s crowd the ceremony brought tears to her eyes.

“Today’s ceremony marks more than a leadership transition, it is a moment of renewal but also reaffirmation,” Casimir said.

“It is an opportunity to reflect on the values that we share and the future that we must continue to build together.”

Casimir touted Airini’s leadership and co-creation of the Knowledge Makers Program during her tenure as TRU’s dean of education and social work from 2014 to 2021. She also applauded Airini’s advocacy in revitalizing Indigenous languages and land-based learning.

“Let this be a time when TRU not only acknowledges the land, but walks forward with the people of this land,” Casimir said.

Former TRU Secwépemc cultural advisor Garry Gottfriedson told the crowd he was overjoyed.

“Never in the history of my people did I ever thought that we would have an Indigenous person running this university, let alone a woman,” he said.

“Our communities are celebrating this. Word is out in the Sécwepemc nation, and I’m sure other nations as well too. We are so blessed to be able to have such a special gift.”

Community confident in leadership

Airini was picked for the role following a national search. Acting TRU board of governors chair David Hallinan described the position Airini is stepping into as being complex.

“It’s about academic leadership and administrative oversight, but more than that it is about bringing together the many parts of a university so that it can serve the public good,” he said.

“We are confident in Dr. Airini’s ability to do just that.”

Kayla Hermiston, TRU student union university affairs representative, said open access to education, commitment to Indigenization and involving students in decision making were areas the union considers critical.

“Thank you for taking on the responsibility to build our university, our home, and we look forward to working alongside you,” Hermiston said to Airini.

TRU’s founding president Roger Barnsley was among several past TRU presidents and chancellors in attendance at the ceremony.

“Today, as universities face challenging times due to shifting demographics, evolving expectations and global uncertainty, strong institutional leadership is required,” Barnsley said.

“Dr. Airini’s leadership is precisely what this moment calls for. She is principled, courageous and profoundly attuned to the needs of students, communities and the future of secondary education.”

Airini’s five-year term will begin July 1. She’s taking over the role from Brett Fairbairn, who’s served as president since 2018.