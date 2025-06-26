Kamloops councillor signs letters apologizing for secret recording

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Coun. Bill Sarai addresses council about his apology letters during Tuesday's meeting.

A Kamloops councillor handed out a pair of apology letters on Tuesday, fulfilling one of council's required sanctions after an independent investigator found he breached the code of conduct and his oath of office.

Coun. Bill Sarai secretly recorded an argument he had with Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson early in their term, and then later lied about the recording’s origins.

After it was revealed that Sarai had recorded the clip, he issued a public apology in December and a code of conduct complaint was subsequently filed by another councillor.

Investigator Reece Harding found a conduct breach had indeed occurred. Council decided to go above and beyond Harding’s recommended sanctions, requiring Sarai to write letters of apology and take mandatory workplace training.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Coun. Bill Sarai handed two envelopes to Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Mike O’Reilly, this month’s deputy mayor, each containing a signed apology letter.

Sarai said he accepted Harding’s findings.

"I apologized in person to you last year, Mr. Mayor. Today I am presenting you with a letter signed by myself with an apology letter in it for my actions that caused you some grief,” Sarai said.

He also directed an apology to the rest of council, staff, and Kamloops residents.

“I owned up to it. I took responsibility — and this is what the code of conduct should be doing. I am humbly accepting that I know I got work to do to build the trust of my residents, and I'm going to work hard on doing that,” Sarai said.

“I'm not going to let seven minutes of a tape tarnish seven years of elected work here in my council chambers, but I got work to do, and I’m willing to do it.”

Copies of Sarai’s signed letters can be found posted on the City of Kamloops website.

The letter addressed to Hamer-Jackson acknowledges Sarai recorded the conversation without the mayor’s knowledge, kept a copy of the recording despite the city’s later adoption of a policy prohibiting such recordings, shared the clip and lied about its origins.

“I recognize that my conduct has resulted in considerable impacts on you. I apologize without reservation for you having experienced these negative impacts as a result of my behaviour,” the letter said.

“Going forward, I commit to following city policies, being truthful and making better efforts to respect and abide by my obligations set out in the Code of Conduct.”

In the letter addressed to council, city staff and members of the public, Sarai said he recognized his conduct was “unacceptable” and didn't meet the standards of integrity and respect he’s required to uphold.

“I understand that trust is built through actions not apologies alone, and I am determined to show through my future conduct that I am worthy of the office I hold,” the letter said.

Sarai was directed to deliver the apology letters within 30 days of receiving the approved forms from the deputy mayor.

He is also ordered to take mandatory training on respectful workplace communications or other interpersonal skills within 60 days of receiving notice of council’s late May resolution.

If he doesn’t comply, his salary will be reduced by five per cent for six months, or until he fully complies with both requirements.