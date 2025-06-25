265387
Kamloops News  

Highway 1 vehicle incident slows traffic near Columbia Street on-ramp

Hwy. 1 crash causes delays

A vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Kamloops has caused delays for westbound traffic near the Columbia Street West on-ramp.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, a little before 4 p.m.

According to DriveBC, traffic delays are expected between Copperhead Drive and Summit Drive for 4.3 kilometres. A lane closure is in effect due to the incident.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to RCMP and BC EHS for more information about the collision.

