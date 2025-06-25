Highway 1 vehicle incident slows traffic near Columbia Street on-ramp

Photo: DriveBC
Traffic near the Peterson Creek bridge as of about 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 25.
A vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Kamloops has caused delays for westbound traffic near the Columbia Street West on-ramp.
The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, a little before 4 p.m.
According to DriveBC, traffic delays are expected between Copperhead Drive and Summit Drive for 4.3 kilometres. A lane closure is in effect due to the incident.
Castanet Kamloops has reached out to RCMP and BC EHS for more information about the collision.
#BCHwy1 - Watch for a vehicle incident westbound at the Columba St W on-ramp. #Kamloops— DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 25, 2025
Lane closure in effect . Expect delays.
For more info: https://t.co/RKFqDPfOPG