Kamloops woman wins 2025 Kamloops Y Dream Home

Photo: Contributed The 2025 Y Dream Home located at 3562 Sage Dr. In Westsyde.

The winners in the 2025 Kamloops Y Dream Home Lottery have been announced.

Shawnah Janicki of Kamloops won the 2,355 square foot dream home located at 3562 Sage Dr. in Westsyde.

The house was built through a partnership between the Central Interior chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association and students from Thompson Rivers University.

The net-zero home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and features airtight construction, an insulated concrete form foundation, high-performance heating and cooling, expansive windows and vaulted ceilings.

Meanwhile, the 50/50 Lottery winner is Dylan Goodwin of Creston, B.C., who takes home just under $400,000 in tax-free cash.

Y Dream Home spokesperson Bryce Herman said emails have been sent out to the winners. The next Y dream Home lottery will be announced in the fall.

“I want to thank each and every one of you, and those that are here joining us this morning for the draw as well, for all your continued support in our lottery series,” Herman said during the Y Dream Home live stream draw on Wednesday.

Other prizes in the 2025 Kamloops Y Dream Home and 50/50 Lottery included luxury vacations, outdoor adventure packages, gift cards for Save-On-Foods and Aberdeen Mall, a 2025 Chevy Trailblazer, e-bikes, a private chef experience with a live in-home concert and a 1.5 carat diamond pendant.

Kamloops Y Dream Home Lottery is held annually and raises money for Kamloops YMCA programs.

To see the full list of winners, visit the Y Dream Home Lottery website.