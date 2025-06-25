Liquor consumption temporarily allowed in Riverside Park area after unanimous Kamloops council vote

Photo: City of Kamloops This map shows the area the City of Kamloops has identified for a new pilot allowing booze consumption in Riverside Park.

A pilot project allowing people to enjoy an alcoholic drink in an area of Riverside Park this summer has been fully approved by Kamloops council.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council unanimously adopted bylaw changes necessary for the pilot to take place. As per the bylaw, liquor consumption will only be allowed within the park’s bandshell area until Oct. 1.

This means park-goers will be able to bring their own liquor while enjoying Music in the Park, the free summer concert series which kicks off next week and will run nightly at the bandshell until the end of August.

In previous meetings, council heard other communities have launched similar pilot projects with success.

When the pilot concludes for the season, a report will be brought to council, including community and protective services feedback. Council will then decide if it wants to continue the pilot as-is, expand the program, or stop it altogether.